This Dog-Friendly Vacation Rental Home Has A 5-Acre Backyard Theme Park – DodoWell

Have you ever wanted to have an entire theme park all to yourself? Well now you can — and your pup can join in on the fun. Traveling with your BFF can be tricky since not all places accommodate pets. That’s why we were so excited to learn that this VRBO rental property is dog friendly. (They allow up to two pups of any size to stay!)

VRBO

Located outside Orlando, Florida, this 10-bedroom rental brings all of your childhood dreams to life. A bunch of the bedrooms have fun themes — there’s a ball pit bedroom, an M&M bedroom, a Coca-Cola bedroom and more.

VRBO

But the decor isn’t the only exciting thing inside this 8,300-square-foot mansion. There are full-sized arcade games and Carnival attractions, too, like a classic milk bottle toss.

VRBO

And when you aren’t in the mood for games, there’s an indoor sauna, a movie theater and a karaoke Nightclub complete with disco lights. There are also two full kitchens for when you, your pup and all your friends get hungry, and three living rooms for when you just want to chill.

VRBO

But that’s just the inside. Outside is where the real fun is. Your pup will love running around on this 5-acre property, which also features a life-sized Candyland board and a candy-themed mini golf course.

VRBO

Sweet tooth still not satisfied? The pool is shaped like an ice cream cone with a Hershey’s chocolate waterslide. This massive property also has a volleyball court, a tetherball court and a poolside movie screen. Of course, Renting a theme park resort is a bit of a splurge — the average rate to stay at the property is about $1,300 per night — but the Mansion has 34 beds and can sleep up to 52 people. So you and your pup can go on vacation with a bunch of your friends if you want to bring that cost down a little. If you and your dog have always dreamed of having your own personal carnival, then this is the vacation destination for you. Interested in other dog-friendly rentals? Check these out:

