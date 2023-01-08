‘This Could Change Golf’: Golf Fans Go Berserk Over Nelly Korda Supposedly Dropping Major Sponsor
Nelly Korda is counted among the world’s best female golfers today. With several records on the PGA Tour, the golfer has made millions of fans in her career. Like many other players, Korda also has several sponsors supporting her game on the field. However, a recent tweet has revealed something allegedly unusual about her relationship with one of her biggest sponsors. And fans are giving all kinds of mixed reactions to it!
Golf fans are currently trying to digest the recent update a famous golf page has given. According to NUCLR GOLF’s recent tweetKorda’s relationship with one of her strongest sponsors is in doubt. “Nelly Korda is no longer listed on the Titleist website as a TOUR staffer,” the tweet said.
However, the page also claimed that her sister Jessica Korda is still there on Titleist’s website. And so are the other players in signed deals for balls or other equipment. But there is no official confirmation about any kind of changes in Korda’s deal yet.
Fans react to recent Nelly Korda news on Twitter
Fans have been giving all kinds of reactions to the news ever since it came out on Twitter. Here’s what some of them had to say:
Most of them found it Shocking and even said it was Titleist’s loss! Some even considered it as a new year’s resolution for the company. They said it could bring a huge change to the game of golf.
Huge loss for Titleist. Men follow her the most of any lpga player and she has the best swing out there. Whoever picked her up paid for the value ✅
— MargeInCharge 🦅🇺🇸 (@GolfaholicMom) January 7, 2023
This could change golf as we know it. Wow.
— BAPlayer (@player_ba) January 8, 2023
On the other hand, some said it could be a sign that Korda could have joined LIV Golf. And these assumptions come from a long history of sponsors dropping players after they signed deals with the Saudi-backed league.
Whereas, some claimed that the golf star was getting signed with other companies like TaylorMade and Molitor.
Believe she and Brooke are going to TM
— Justen Holstein (@justenholstein) January 7, 2023
I hear she signed a deal with Molitor.
— Chris (@GolfGuy77) January 7, 2023
Latest ig story looks to be wearing TM glove but I could be seeing things
— Jason (@Holstein__Jason) January 8, 2023
Well, there is no doubt in the fact that Korda is one of the most popular players on the field. After all, the LPGA Tour professional has worked very hard to make a name for herself. However, this could bring a huge change in her image for other sponsors as well.
