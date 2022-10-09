This cotton striped Women’s polo is my go-to golf shirt: I Tried It

This Renwick polo is my go-to golf shirt, and it’s built to last. Courtesy

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.

I’ll be honest, this shirt isn’t exactly a new-to-me item anymore. I got my first Renwick polo probably around a year-and-a-half or so ago, around the time when the brand came into existence. I immediately loved it for reasons I’ve talked about here and here. Their shirts (and dresses) are soft, stylish, comfortable and an easy choice for the course and beyond.

Now that it’s been a while, I think it’s worth talking about how well my shirt has held up over time. It’s definitely my go-to golf shirt — I play around 40 rounds of golf a year, and I’m probably wearing my Renwick polo about a third of the time. It’s one of those Lightweight cotton shirts that gets softer and more comfortable with every Wash — just like your favorite old t-shirt. It’s not dirty or pilling. In fact, it still looks as good as it did when I first took it out of the packaging, and I have a feeling it will continue to be one of my favorite shirts for many rounds to come.

