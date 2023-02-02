This Company Is Offering Free Ice Cream if You Meet New Goals

Who can say no to free ice cream?

Key points It takes 66 days to set up a new habit.

To help you reach your goals, Halo Top is offering free prizes and free ice cream.

To qualify for free, just set your goal and log in every day to earn an entry when prizes are announced on April 7.

Achieving goals is hard work, so why not reward yourself with a delicious treat? With Halo Top Goal Getter, that’s exactly what you can do. It takes 66 days to form a new habit, and this program is offering free ice cream to anyone who sets and meets their goals, as an incentive to help you with it. Here’s how it works.

How it works

To participate in this program, first sign up for the Halo Top Goal Getter at www.halotopgoalgetter.com. Once you’ve created an account, it’s time to set your daily goal for the next three months. You can start the Goal Getter any time between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2023. Even though we are done with January, there is still time. You’ll be able to track a daily goal for around 60 days, or until the end of the program on March 31.

Each goal should be something you can realistically achieve within those three months — think small but purposeful steps, like exercising for 20 minutes every day, or reworking your budget to find new ways to save money. Once you set your goal(s), start working towards them. As you make progress and complete tasks, check them off on the website.

Every time you log in to the Halo Top Goal Getter and check off your goal, you are one step closer to earning a prize. For each day you log in, you earn an entry into the Prize giveaways. You can earn up to 66 entries, but anyone who meets their goal at least seven times is eligible to receive a free Halo Top coupon ($8 value). The free pint coupon will be sent once the program has closed on March 31, through USPS. After March 31, the Prize drawings will take place on April 7.

What are the prizes?

You don’t need to log in all 66 days to qualify. Every time you check in, you’ll earn an entry into the giveaway. Those who win will receive an email notifying them that they are a winner. Below are the prizes you can win, which includes the free ice cream:

One Grand Prize: a spa and yoga retreat, awarded as $10,000 cash. Retail value of Grand Prize = $10,000.

50 First Prizes: a Halo Top cooler (ARV = $250 each).

200 Second Prizes: twenty (20) pints of Halo Top (ARV = $160 each).

10 Third Prizes: a Halo Top yoga mat (ARV = $20 each).

10 Fourth Prizes: a Halo Top 10 lb. kettlebells (ARV = $20 each).

2,000 Fifth Prizes: a Halo Top ice cream pint “sweatband” (ARV = $20 each).

500 Sixth Prizes: a Halo Top gym towel (ARV = $15 each).

10 Seventh Prizes: Halo Top ice cream scented deodorant (ARV = $10 each).

100 Eighth Prizes: a Halo Top “no resistance” exercise band (ARV = $10 each).

2,525 Ninth Prizes: a Halo Top golden spoon (ARV = $10 each).

Total ARV of all prizes = $128,750.

The benefits of setting goals

Setting and achieving goals has numerous benefits beyond getting free ice cream. By setting well-defined objectives and breaking them down into achievable steps, we can stay organized and motivated. Setting long-term goals, such as achieving financial independence, gives us something to focus on over time. When those long-term objectives are broken down into smaller tasks, they become much easier to accomplish. That sense of accomplishment plays an important role in our overall happiness and confidence levels too. And now with Halo Top Goal Getter, it also gets us some delicious free ice cream.

While free ice cream may be a great incentive to help you meet your goals, the long-term effects of establishing a new healthy habit can last a lifetime. Whether it’s exercising more often or learning new skills, setting milestones along the way helps keep us motivated while also helping us feel accomplished when we reach our desired destination — plus it could mean free ice cream and other prizes along the way!