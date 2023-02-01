This Comedy sketch perfectly captures ‘getting the golf bug’ | This is the Loop

It appears the group has yet another hit in one of their latest videos titled “First time golfer hits a good shot.” We’ve all known one of those Beginners who can’t seem to figure out how to make contact at the range, or can’t get the ball up in the air the first time you take them out to the real course. Then, when they finally hit that first good shot, they are hooked. They “caught the bug” as the cliche goes. Next thing you know, they’re calling and asking you if you’re around to play this weekend. They’re sneaking out alone for a quick nine after work. They’re addicted.