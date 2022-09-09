This Clippers-Suns Trade Features Marcus Morris Sr.

In basketball, more than any other sport, an individual can impact the outcome of a game. That’s why, as a general rule, the best teams in the NBA feature a top 5 player.

Of course, every rule has an exception or two. In an average NBA season, there are more than 5 teams with credible hopes of winning an NBA championship. You can contend for the title without a top 5 player – you just have to build your team with meticulous attention to detail.

For example, look at the Phoenix Suns. As talented as this group is, nobody in it is making anyone’s “Top 5 Players in the NBA” list – unless they’re a Phoenix-based beat writer. Regardless, the Suns have had a good shot at winning the title in each of the last two seasons.

Unfortunately, there’s a bit of a hole in their meticulously crafted squad. Last year, the Suns were without a big stretch, as Dario Saric suffered a serious injury. Moreover, who can say for sure what he’ll look like when he returns this year?

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: LA Clippers & Phoenix Suns Updates

Ideally, he’ll get back to his productive ways. Nevertheless, the Suns could use an insurance policy.

Here’s a deal that has them Landing Marcus Morris Sr. from the Los Angeles Clippers.