This Bulls-Heat Trade Features DeMar DeRozan

If you have even a passing interest in the NBA, you know what the Chicago Bulls were doing in the 1990s. Even if you’re too young to remember, surely, you’ve seen The Last Dance.

If somehow, you’ve found your way to our website, and you don’t know, here’s a history lesson: the Chicago Bulls dominated the 90s. They won three consecutive championships, took a quick break, and won three more.

Frankly, the only way another team had a chance at winning a title during the decade was if Michael Jordan decided to give baseball a try.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat only entered the league midway through the Bulls’ reign. With that said, they didn’t hesitate to start making an impact. The Heat won their first Championship in 2006, and they’ve been a fixture among NBA contenders ever since.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls & Miami Heat Updates

In fact, the Heat advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021-22. It was a good showing, but it probably wasn’t enough for Miami. After all, this has always been an organization with a championship-or-bust mentality.

Could Landing DeMar DeRozan this summer get them closer to their goal?