This Bucks-Rockets Trade Features Eric Gordon

The Milwaukee Bucks 2022 NBA offseason has been relatively quiet. A majority of it was spent focusing on their players, as they re-signed seven players and agreed to an extension with Pat Connaughton.

Bobby Portis, Serge Ibaka, Jevon Carter, Wesley Matthews, Rayjon Tucker, Luca Vildoza and Lindell Wigginton were all brought back this offseason. The only outside addition that the Bucks made was signing Joe Ingles, who is recovering from a torn ACL and likely won’t be available until later into the season.

The Bucks already have a roster to compete with any team in the NBA led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and should once again be among the elite in the league. However, even the best teams could use an upgrade and Milwaukee is no different.

Giving a boost to the second unit would be smart, especially if Ingles’ recovery takes longer than anticipated.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets & Milwaukee Bucks Updates

Whether it is another ball-handler or someone that can provide instant offense, the Bucks should be open to making a trade at some point whether it is before training camp begins or when the season starts.

One player who would fit the bill is Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets. Here is a hypothetical trade that the team could consider to acquire the Veteran from the Rebuilding Rockets.