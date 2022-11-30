This Bucks County Bookshop Was Listed as One of the Best Indie Bookstores in the Philadelphia Area

The Bookshop has been listed as one of the best in the area.

One of Bucks County’s most popular bookstores has been listed as one of the best indie bookstores in the Philadelphia area. Nick Vadala and Michelle Myers wrote about the Bookshop in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Doylestown Bookshop, located at 16 South Main Street in Doylestown, was listed as one of the best bookstores in that area. Located in the middle of Doylestown, the Bookshop has been a longtime favorite of local bookworms and visitors to the area.

Stocked with classic literature and new releases, as well as works by local authors, the Bookstore is also an official retailer of all of “The Berenstain Bears” books; the authors, Stan and Jan Berenstain, were Residents of Doylestown and wrote the majority of the books in the area.

Along with their Flagship location, the Bookstore also has a sister shop in nearby Lahaska. The Lahaska Bookshop is one of Peddler’s Village’s most popular stops for those who love to read.

Read more about The Doylestown Bookshop in The Philadelphia Inquirer.