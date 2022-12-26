This best-selling device will improve your putting for less than $40!

The Precision Pro Putting Laser was the Pro Shop’s top-selling putting training aid in 2022. Courtesy

If your New Year’s resolution includes improving your golf game, the best place to start is around the green.

Minimizing three-putts (or worse!) will work wonders for your overall score, and one training aid that has been a big hit with GOLF’s Pro Shop shoppers is the Precision Putting Laser — our top-selling putting training aid in 2022.

Available for just $39.99, the Precision Putting Laser shows you exactly where your aim has gone wrong, and the best part is that it’s designed for indoor use, so even if your on-course days are months away, you can sharpen your putting skills from the comfort of home.

Check out the Precision Putting Laser in detail below, and click the link to add it to your cart and commit to improving your game today.

Precision Putting Laser $39.99 Precision Putting Laser Think of yourself as a Sniper, and your putter is the badass modified rifle that helps you lock on to your target. Our Precision Putting Laser goes on top of your Weapon (the putter) and shows you EXACTLY how to perfect your aim, so you can feel more confident pulling that trigger. As we already know, 97% of players suck at aiming (see: Accurate Aim Kit) and if your aim is poor, you’ll have to make adjustments throughout the stroke to get the putter face aimed down the correct line in time for impact . This leads to inconsistencies and missed putts. The PPL comes with a tripod as well, which allows you to create a sort of “chalk line”- but this chalk line won’t ruin your Hardwood floors. Click the Laser onto the tripod, align it with your target, and you have a clear visual of the line you’re trying to hit. *This laser is designed for indoor use, and is not visible in bright outdoor light* Buy Now View Product

