This Artist-Led Organization Is Supporting Ceramic Artists of Color

Adam Chau

Installation view, “Fragile: Earth” at Grounds for Sculpture. Photo by Bruce M. White.

In the 1990s, a group of artists of color in the US banded together in response to the lack of representation at ceramics conferences. Initiated by Bobby Scroggins, an artist and Professor at the University of Kentucky, the group wanted to take a proactive approach to making the field of ceramics more inclusive. Rather than wait for an invitation to someone else’s table, they created their own. So began The Color Network, with a mission to promote the Careers of ceramic artists of color through sharing information and opportunities across the United States. In the early 2000s, the organization evolved to form a traveling exhibition and a website called Cultural Visions, headed by Paul Andrew Wandless. In 2018, what the organization refers to as its “third iteration” began. A new group of artists—originating from a panel discussion led by Natalia Arbelaez and April Felipe—picked up the Baton and started hosting Roundtable discussions to listen to the needs of the community, address new issues, and share opportunities. Much of the original concerns that artists were reacting to in the 1990s persisted, including a lack of diversity in higher education ceramics programs and the need to connect with artists of similar backgrounds.

The organization’s work now includes an international mentorship program that connects Emerging artists with those already in the field; a database on The Color Network’s website that helps artists find one another; Grants for professional development; and exhibition opportunities that don’t tokenize race. The Color Network’s non-hierarchical database is designed to allow anyone who self-identifies as a person of color to join the organization, as long as they can share a link to their portfolio. Today, rather than operating a physical space, The Color Network partners with other organizations to develop opportunities for their community. Since 2018, organizations such as Mindy Solomon Gallery, the National Council for Education in the Ceramic Arts, and Watershed Center for Ceramic Art have all partnered with The Color Network to produce exhibitions, residencies, and other accessible resources.

Most recently, Grounds for Sculpture, the sculpture park and museum located in Hamilton, New Jersey, approached The Color Network to do something different. The park gave the artists carte blanche to design an exhibition and programming that was informed by and sensitive to the unmet social needs of non-white communities. The culminating exhibition, entitled “Fragile: Earth,” which opened this past May and runs through January 8, 2023, had an unconventional curatorial foundation: The Color Network chose eight artists to be Featured and invited guest curator Angelik Vizcarrondo-Laboy to include eight others—four of whom she selected, and four of whom came through an open call she judged. Vizcarrondo-Laboy, an independent curator who was formerly a curator at the MAD Museum, brought together the 16 artists to focus on the theme of fragility. Ultimately, the vast array of artistic practices came together to exemplify the wide range of what fragility can mean.

Installation view, Anina Major, Ostracons of the Atlantic, 2021–2022, at Grounds For Sculpture. Photo by Bruce M. White. Courtesy of the artist. Detail of Anina Major, Ostracons of the Atlantic, 2021–2022, at Grounds For Sculpture. Photo by Bruce M. White. Courtesy of the artist.

Bahamian artist Anina Major presented Ostracons of the Atlantic (2021), an aggregate of ceramic shards framed on a low pedestal. The work “visually conveys fragility most directly in the exhibition through a collection of fragments of shells, conchs, and slip-cast figurines of racially charged souvenirs,” Vizcarrondo-Laboy explained. “However, its meaning is a richly layered poem to the Caribbean and the Black diaspora that calls for the piecing back together of their fragmented histories with care.” Major’s work is also on view in MASS MoCA’s current exhibition “Ceramics in the Expanded Field.”

Installation view, Ashwini Bhat, Self Portrait, California Landscape, 2021, at Grounds For Sculpture. Photo by Bruce M. White. Courtesy of the Artist and Shoshana Wayne Gallery.

Bay Area artist Ashwini Bhat’s sculpture Self Portrait, California Landscape (2021) is made up of a base sculpture of heads and a ceramic Pendulum hovering above. The curator noted that Bhat’s work “marries self and place by reflecting on her connection to the California landscape, ideas of belonging, and the precariousness of the environment around her home, which is prone to wildfires. Self Portrait, California Landscape celebrates the regeneration of fragile environments and underscores the importance of tending to nature and non-human species.”

Installation view, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Live to Die, 2019, at Grounds For Sculpture. Photo by Bruce M. White. Courtesy of the artist. Detail of Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Live to Die, 2019, at Grounds For Sculpture. Photo by Bruce M. White. Courtesy of the artist.

Jennifer Ling Datchuk’s Live to Die (2020), the curator explained, “points to the fraught nature of American ideals by questioning the belief that Chinese labor is worth less than American labor.” She added, “Ceramic figurines depicting Asian people are buried under the weight of doormats traditionally used in Chinese businesses to denote the invisibility of Asian labor.”

Jane Margarette, In a Daze All Atingle, 2022. Photo by Ian Byers-Gamber. Courtesy of the artist.

Jane Margarette, who recently concluded an exhibition at 1969 Gallery, empowers fragile creatures such as the butterfly in her work. “By increasing their scale and outfitting them with weapons,” Vizcarrondo-Laboy explained, the artist lures us in and “upends the Dynamics of power.” Her work In A Daze All A Tingle (2022) is a prime example of this: “A butterfly interpreted as a lock dangles a juicy strawberry to temptingly seduce,” the curator described, “exerting power over the viewer.”

Installation view, Anabel Juarez, Alcatraz, 2021, at Grounds For Sculpture. Photo by Ken Ek. Courtesy of the artist. Installation view, Anabel Juarez, Flor Hybrida, 2021, at Grounds For Sculpture. Photo by Ken Ek. White. Courtesy of the artist.

The two sculptures by Anabel Juarez in the exhibition come from her ongoing “Flora” series, which embodies the duality between Vulnerability and strength. Juarez uses scale and material to depict inherently sensitive natural subjects. These monumental sculptures also highlight the resiliency of nature despite humanity’s damaging interventions. Fittingly, concurrent to “Fragile: Earth,” Grounds for Sculpture is also exhibiting Roberto Lugo’s Solo show “The Village Potter.” The exhibition features a Monumental vessel, in addition to several of the signature pots the artist is known for, mixing traditional ceramic forms and techniques with people and motifs from hip-hop and Afro-Latino history and culture. Lugo has collaborated with The Color Network on an ongoing basis, leading to several cross-pollinating exhibitions such as “Voices for Change,” a traveling show that was Featured at Mindy Solomon Gallery and the University of Arkansas in 2019.