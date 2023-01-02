This Art Exhibition Puts a Twist on Zodiac Signs

Personally, I don’t put much stock into the world of astrology – typical Libra, I know. Nevertheless, I was curious to see the “David R. Harper: Zodiac” exhibition, on view at the Racine Art Museum (441 Main St.,).

All of the astrological signs are represented in the form of their signature symbols, but each with a twist. A cast silver crab nested in a leaded glass box symbolizes Cancer, tanned fish leather Vases represent Pisces and a show-stopping black rubber lion head with a flowy white mane and no eyes marks Leo. Steel, embroidery and wood are some of the other materials represented in the works, and it’s the first time all of them have been part of the same exhibition.

A welcome note encourages museumgoers “to see themselves” in the 12 sculptures Featured in the show, and I took that to heart as I stood beneath Libra’s signature “scales of justice,” in this case portrayed as a mobile. The piece called for balance, but the two porcelain hands couldn’t hold it all – an effective way to trouble us air signs.

Regardless of how you feel about astrology, Harper’s work makes for interesting viewing. Catch the show while you still can, through Feb. 11.

This story is part of Milwaukee Magazine's January issue.

