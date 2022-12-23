This AI-generated Dragon Ball Z art turns Goku and friends into adorable babies

Love it or hate it, AI-generated artwork is a new medium that many artists are experimenting with. Through artificial intelligence and various software that utilizes it, people are creating interesting works by plugging in descriptive words and references to output finished art pieces.

This new way of creating art is making its way through all kinds of fandoms, including anime and video games. An artist by the name of benmornin on Instagram recently decided to see what AI could do when asked to create highly-detailed depictions of popular Dragon Ball Z series characters as adorable babies. The results are… Mostly cute, but as it always tends to be with AI at this moment in time, some things can be a little scary to see.

Fans who have been following Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise — which encompasses the original Dragon Ball that was first published on December 3, 1984, its successor Dragon Ball Z in 1984, Dragon Ball GT (although Toriyama didn’t have much involvement in the series ), and today’s Dragon Ball Super series — have seen its most popular characters in various stages of life and in a multitude of different forms. Goku started off as a 12-year-old boy in the initial Dragon Ball series, although we have seen flashbacks that depicted him as a newborn baby over the years as well.

So, those who are familiar with the series have a good idea of ​​what some of these characters look like as babies. However, it’s interesting to see what artificial intelligence thinks these characters should look like as infants.

Artist benmornin has been working on this “Toddler Series” in recent times that takes popular IPs, plugs them into an AI art program called Midjourney, and shares the best results of each baby photo. The prompt to plug in looks something like this, according to benmornin: “cute baby [insert character name]hyper realistic, Unreal engine, studio lighting, hdr, 8k, cute toddler face expression.”

Benmornin notes that if the results are way off the mark, they will plug in images of these characters so that the AI ​​has a better reference to work off of. When doing this for characters from Dragon Ball Z, we see some very interesting art produced.

Super familiar faces from Dragon Ball Z such as main protagonist Goku, Rival Vegeta, and best friend Krillin look adorable here and do a great job of capturing their personalities and traits well. Baby Goku is incredibly smiley and excited to be participating, while toddler Vegeta is cranky and staring down the camera.

Other creations, such as Frieza, Super Saiyan Broly, and Bulma are a little more on the unnerving side. Their likenesses are pretty darn close to what we know these characters to be, but they kind of come out looking like those Treasure Troll Dolls from back in the day.

On the more humorous side, we have baby Master Roshi who comes equipped with his full old man beard and sunglasses, while baby Piccolo looks a little more like something out of Lord of the Rings.

Earlier this month, we saw a Vietnamese artist create hyper realistic versions of Capcom’s Street Fighter characters using AI. The results were Mostly great looking, although as we’re finding with AI art in its current state, you might not want to look too closely at some of them.

Benmorn hasn’t just used Dragon Ball for their Toddler Series. On Instagram, you’ll find baby versions of characters from other major franchises such as House of the Dragon, South Park, Wednesday (the 2022 Netflix TV series), Family Guy, Stranger Things, and plenty more.

Click images for larger versions