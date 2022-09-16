This AI feeds on literature and spits out art

Dreaming of a whale. Image: Via TBWA

Do AIs dream a digital world?

This one gets fed literature and uses that inspiration to create art in a project by the Melbourne Writers Festival in partnership with TBWA Melbourne

The art project follows the launch of an AI bot that turns written prompts into artwork via independent research lab AI Mid Journey.

The technology has initiated an intense debate on what AI-generated imagery means for the future of art.

The campaign appears in OOH and digital.

Illustrated ebooks of the classic novels, featuring further AI interpretations, are planned for release in the coming months.

To create the unique art pieces, passages from classic works of literature including Mary Shelley, Herman Melville, HG Wells, Bram Stoker and George Orwell were inserted into the AI ​​Mid Journey.

Each breathtaking visual stands as a timely reminder of the enduring power of the written word.

Casselly Main, marketing & communications manager, Melbourne Writers Festival, says: “This year’s festival is all about ambition and this campaign is the perfect encapsulation.

“We’re ecstatic about the response the images had at the festival. Even though most of these books were written over a hundred years ago, their words continue to inspire today.”

TBWA Melbourne says: “Like most of the industry, when we first saw Mid Journey, we experienced a momentary existential crisis. “What does this mean for creativity? Is it now out of human hands?” The short answer is no, far from it.

AI like Mid Journey are an incredible creative tool. Even in the past weeks, we’ve seen huge leaps in visualisation, composition and lighting. But our partnership with the Melbourne Writers Festival shows the strength of beautiful writing — past, present and future.”

CREDITS:

Client: Melbourne Writers Festival

Creative Agency: TBWAMelbourne

Production: TBWAMelbourne

