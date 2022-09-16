This 76ers-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant

Much of the NBA was focused on Kevin Durant after he requested to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason.

In the case of Durant, no matter what you’re trying to accomplish, you should give it your best shot. Sometimes, you know your best shot isn’t good enough.

Perhaps there are too many obstacles in the way. Alternatively, you might just be a bad shooter. Either way, you should give your best effort as a matter of policy.

The same goes for NBA front offices. It holds doubly true when a generational Offensive player hits the open market. In that event, an NBA front office should do their best to acquire that player – whether they have a real chance at doing so or not.

With all of that being said, Kevin Durant is not on the trade market – anymore, that is. Durant may have rescinded his summer’s trade request, but if the Nets don’t meet his early season expectations in 2022-23, who knows if he might re-issue it?

If he does, teams will be lining up to take their best shot at Landing him – whether it’s a good one or not. Here’s a deal that has the Philadelphia 76ers Emerging as the Winner of the next Kevin Durant sweepstakes.