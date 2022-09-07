This 14-year-old (!) just Monday qualified for her third-straight LPGA event

Gianna Clemente, a high school freshman from Youngstown, Ohio, has successfully Monday qualified into three separate LPGA events. Getty Images

The end of summer for most 14 year olds follows a similar script. Hang out with friends, soak up the last bits of warm weather, and prepare for the first year of high school.

But for Gianna Clemente, her last few weeks of summer vacation have been a little different.

Clemente, a high school freshman from Youngstown, Ohio, has spent the last few weeks playing some of the best golf of her life — and the payoff has been fruitful. Over the course of three weeks, Clemente has successfully Monday qualified into three separate LPGA events.

“I didn’t expect to go back-to-back,” Clemente said last week after her second successful qualifier. “But I produced two really good rounds. That’s what happens.”

Make that three really good rounds. Clemente kept the momentum Rolling this Monday in Cincinnati as she again survived a Monday qualifier, this time gaining entry into the Queen City Championship.

Among the many thrills of competing with the best? Getting to rub elbows with players she grew up idolizing, such as Lexi Thompson.

“It’s super inspirational,” Clemente said. “I think I’ve obviously watched all of them on TV, and it’s super special to just be out here like watching, but let alone to play is such an amazing experience.”

But although Clemente has already done it twice with the pros during this hot streak, there’s still plenty of room for improvement. She’s missed the cut in her previous two starts (CP Women’s Open & Dana Open) and will look for her first-career cut this week at Kenwood Country Club.

“[It’s] definitely crazy,” Clemente said. “But just super lucky for this opportunity.”