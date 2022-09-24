This $100,000 Golf Adventure Takes You Through Europe On a Luxury Cruise Ship

Azamara cruise ship anchored Getty

If your bucket list includes playing golf in some of the world’s most iconic courses, here is your chance to embark on the Ultimate golf/cruise adventure. The European Golf Cruise Medley starts in Dublin as guests embark Azamara Journey for as many as five consecutive voyages until The Medley wraps up in Lisbon. Five of the Seventeen golf Cruises in 2023 will sail Northern Europe and the Iberian Peninsula from Dublin to Lisbon via the British Isles from July 20 to September 19. Golfers can select individual departures or choose back to back schedules, with top level golf and sightseeing for 72 days on board two luxury ocean liners.

The 2023 European Golf Cruise Medley includes once-in-a-lifetime golf experiences, 9 of the 25 rounds rank among Golf Digest’s World 100. Twenty others rank among the top 20 in their respective countries, and guests get to experience golf’s oldest major Championship at Royal Liverpool for The 151st Open. This is the most Spectacular golf Adventure with 72 days at sea on a luxury cruise that starts at $107,000 per twosome.

British Isles Golf Cruise & 151st Open at Royal Liverpool

PerryGolf has partnered with Azamara for a 12-night, 3-6 round golf and sightseeing voyage through the British Isles. This cruise will visit eight ports beginning in Dublin, Ireland, and concluding in Edinburgh, Scotland. The itinerary combines famous city experiences like Liverpool, Belfast, Glasgow, and Dundee, plus top level golf at world-renowned and highly acclaimed venues around the British Isles.

The golf line-up includes choosing between the WALTER HAGEN flight or the BOBBY JONES flight. Both offer six amazing rounds with play on some of the finest courses of the British Isles; Open Championship Venues such as Prestwick, Royal Portrushand Ailsa Turnberrythe much loved and revered Royal Dornochand modern-day classics such as Castle Stuart, Kingsbarnsand Dumbarnie. Early in the cruise, you will watch history unfold as you attend the final two rounds of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The 6-round BOBBY JONES flight offers a 3-round GOLF LITE option affording the opportunity to play three acclaimed courses – Portmarnock Links, Prestwickand Kingsbarnsor Royal Portrush, Castle Stuartand the Kings Course Gleneagles. The rounds are spread throughout the duration of the voyage, ideal for guests who prefer a little less golf and a little more sightseeing or for couples where one-half prefers a little more golf than the other half.

Norwegian Golf Cruise

This cruise offers a 16-night, 4-round golf and sightseeing voyage and will journey along Norway’s Spectacular coastline as far as the North Cape. The curated itinerary will offer up four great golfing opportunities, including the stunning and remote Lofoten Links(#1 in Norway), plus Tromsø, the world’s most northerly 18-hole course, for Ultimate bragging rights. Rounds at Trondheim Golf Club (considered Norway’s most beautiful 9-hole course) and Stavanger Golf Club complete the lineup spread throughout the voyage.

Scottish Links & Islands Golf Cruise

This cruise offers a 12-night, 4/5-round golf and sightseeing voyage around the Spectacular coastline of Scotland. The journey starts in Amsterdam and concludes in Dublin, allowing an opportunity to also spend time exploring the cities.

The golf lineup is Spectacular with; Dumbarnie, Cruden Bay, Royal Dornoch, and Prestwick, home of The Open; you will experience golf in the Orkney Islands at Orkney Golf Clubone of the world’s most northern venues.

Irish Links Golf Cruise

This 10-night, 6-round golf and sightseeing voyage nearly circumnavigates the Emerald Isle. You will sail from Dublin to 6 unique ports, including Belfast, Londonderry, Donegal, Galway, Foynes, Cork, and finally, Southampton. The golf is a bucket list experience, with six of Ireland’s most treasured clubs, including Portmarnock Links, Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Donegal, Adare Manorand Fota Island.

France, Spain, Portugal Pre-Solheim Cup Golf Cruise

This 11-night, 4-round golf and sightseeing voyage from Southampton to Lisbon includes six fabulous ports of call along the coastline of France, Northern Spain, and Northern Portugal. It will include an extended two-day stay in Bordeaux and an overnight stay in Lisbon. The golf includes four rounds, including the highly regarded Golf du Medoc, Uraburu, Estelaand Oitavos Dunes.

The all-inclusive golf packages are fully managed by PerryGolf staff on board and ashore for 20-30 couples, however the British Isles voyage will be larger. Golf equipment is handled and awaits the player’s arrival at each course. Golf carts are ready with clubs in place. Daily pairings, range balls, box lunches and post round drinks in the clubhouse are coordinated along with social events. Dedicated transportation shuttles guests between the golf course and the ship.

Guests do not have to book all five voyages of the Medley – they can pick and choose if they prefer a Shorter vacation. Golfers do not have to sign up for each golf program – they can customize which voyages they wish to participate in the golf program.

“It’s game on now,” says PerryGolf President and Co-Founder Gordon Dalgleish. “This year we restarted our business under unprecedented circumstances. 2023 began booking nine months ago as did our first 3 golf cruise departures for 2024. We’re pleased now at this early stage to release the balance of our 2024 portfolio so that our golf cruise clients can take advantage of early booking offers and the best selection of 46 suites Onboard Azamara’s intimate-style ships.”