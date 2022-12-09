Thirty-five players honored as 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — United Soccer Coaches announced the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s All-Americans.

Among the 35 men’s soccer players receiving All-American recognition, five student-athletes are earning the second All-America honors of their careers: Duke junior midfielder Peter Stroud; University of Tulsa senior defender Mariano Fazio; University of New Hampshire junior midfielder Yannick Bright; Indiana GR-5 defender Daniel Munie and University of Pittsburgh senior forward Valentine Noel.

This year’s All-Americans will be recognized for their accomplishments at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

2022 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s All-America Teams

* – Denotes previous selection