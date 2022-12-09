Thirty-five players honored as 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer All-Americans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — United Soccer Coaches announced the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s All-Americans.
Among the 35 men’s soccer players receiving All-American recognition, five student-athletes are earning the second All-America honors of their careers: Duke junior midfielder Peter Stroud; University of Tulsa senior defender Mariano Fazio; University of New Hampshire junior midfielder Yannick Bright; Indiana GR-5 defender Daniel Munie and University of Pittsburgh senior forward Valentine Noel.
This year’s All-Americans will be recognized for their accomplishments at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.
2022 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s All-America Teams
* – Denotes previous selection
|First Team
|Pos
|Name
|Class
|School
|Hometown
|Q
|Casper Mols
|Fr.
|University of Kentucky
|Aabenraa, Denmark
|D
|Louis Grassow
|Sr.
|University of Kentucky
|Munich, Germany
|D
|Noah Gulden
|GR-5
|Lipscomb University
|Drammen, Norway
|D
|Keegan Hughes
|Sr.
|Stanford University
|Heath, Ohio
|M
|Knut Ahlander
|GR-5
|Southern Methodist University
|Notteroy, Norway
|M
|Alex Nagy
|GR-5
|University of Vermont
|Bow, NH
|M
|JC Ngando
|So.
|University of North Carolina-Greensboro
|Paris, France
|M
|Peter Stroud*
|Jr.
|Duke University
|Chester, NJ
|F
|Eythor Bjorgolfsson
|Sr.
|University of Kentucky
|Jessheim, Norway
|F
|Levonte Johnson
|Sr.
|Syracuse University
|Brampton, Ont.
|F
|Shakur Mohammed
|So.
|Duke University
|Kumasi, Ghana
|F
|Elijah Paul
|So.
|University of Washington
|Gilbert, Ariz.
|Second Team
|Pos
|Name
|Class
|School
|Hometown
|Q
|Eliot Hamill
|GR-5
|Duke University
|Scarsdale, NY
|D
|Moise Bombito
|Jr.
|University of New Hampshire
|Montreal, Que.
|D
|Leo Burney
|So.
|University of Pennsylvania
|Seattle, Wash.
|D
|Daniel Nimick
|Sr.
|Western Michigan University
|Harrogate, England
|D
|Daniel Wu
|Sr.
|Georgetown University
|Cary, NC
|M
|Emeka Eneli
|GR-5
|Cornell University
|Dublin, Ohio
|M
|Eliot Goldthorpe
|So.
|Hofstra University
|Leeds, United Kingdom
|M
|Milo Yosef
|Sr.
|Marshall University
|Aachen, Germany
|F
|Stephen Afrifa
|Sr.
|Florida International University
|Toronto, Ont.
|F
|Stas Korzeniowski
|So.
|University of Pennsylvania
|Stillman, NJ
|F
|Duncan McGuire
|Jr.
|Creighton University
|Omaha, Neb.
|Third Team
|Pos
|Name
|Class
|School
|Hometown
|Q
|Cole Jensen
|Sr.
|Xavier University
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|D
|Mariano Fazio*
|Sr.
|University of Tulsa
|Seville, Spain
|D
|Daniel Munie*
|GR-5
|Indiana University
|Maryland Heights, Mo.
|D
|Nick Richardson
|Sr.
|University of Maryland
|Baltimore, Md.
|M
|Yannick Bright*
|Jr.
|University of New Hampshire
|Milan, Italy
|M
|Dyson Clapier
|So.
|University of Akron
|Layton, Utah
|M
|Lucas Meek
|GR-5
|University of Washington
|Mercer Island, Wash.
|M
|Laurence Wootton
|Jr.
|The Ohio State University
|Stoke-on-Trent, England
|F
|Nicolo Mulatero
|Sr.
|Missouri State University
|Givoletto, Italy
|F
|Valentin Noel*
|Sr.
|University of Pittsburgh
|Niort, France
|F
|Nathan Opoku
|So.
|Syracuse University
|Accra, Ghana
|F
|Tyrese Spicer
|Jr.
|Lipscomb University
|Trincity, Trinidad & Tobago