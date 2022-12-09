Thirty-five players honored as 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — United Soccer Coaches announced the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s All-Americans.

Among the 35 men’s soccer players receiving All-American recognition, five student-athletes are earning the second All-America honors of their careers: Duke junior midfielder Peter Stroud; University of Tulsa senior defender Mariano Fazio; University of New Hampshire junior midfielder Yannick Bright; Indiana GR-5 defender Daniel Munie and University of Pittsburgh senior forward Valentine Noel.

This year’s All-Americans will be recognized for their accomplishments at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

2022 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s All-America Teams
* – Denotes previous selection

First Team
Pos Name Class School Hometown
Q Casper Mols Fr. University of Kentucky Aabenraa, Denmark
D Louis Grassow Sr. University of Kentucky Munich, Germany
D Noah Gulden GR-5 Lipscomb University Drammen, Norway
D Keegan Hughes Sr. Stanford University Heath, Ohio
M Knut Ahlander GR-5 Southern Methodist University Notteroy, Norway
M Alex Nagy GR-5 University of Vermont Bow, NH
M JC Ngando So. University of North Carolina-Greensboro Paris, France
M Peter Stroud* Jr. Duke University Chester, NJ
F Eythor Bjorgolfsson Sr. University of Kentucky Jessheim, Norway
F Levonte Johnson Sr. Syracuse University Brampton, Ont.
F Shakur Mohammed So. Duke University Kumasi, Ghana
F Elijah Paul So. University of Washington Gilbert, Ariz.
Second Team
Pos Name Class School Hometown
Q Eliot Hamill GR-5 Duke University Scarsdale, NY
D Moise Bombito Jr. University of New Hampshire Montreal, Que.
D Leo Burney So. University of Pennsylvania Seattle, Wash.
D Daniel Nimick Sr. Western Michigan University Harrogate, England
D Daniel Wu Sr. Georgetown University Cary, NC
M Emeka Eneli GR-5 Cornell University Dublin, Ohio
M Eliot Goldthorpe So. Hofstra University Leeds, United Kingdom
M Milo Yosef Sr. Marshall University Aachen, Germany
F Stephen Afrifa Sr. Florida International University Toronto, Ont.
F Stas Korzeniowski So. University of Pennsylvania Stillman, NJ
F Duncan McGuire Jr. Creighton University Omaha, Neb.
Third Team
Pos Name Class School Hometown
Q Cole Jensen Sr. Xavier University Council Bluffs, Iowa
D Mariano Fazio* Sr. University of Tulsa Seville, Spain
D Daniel Munie* GR-5 Indiana University Maryland Heights, Mo.
D Nick Richardson Sr. University of Maryland Baltimore, Md.
M Yannick Bright* Jr. University of New Hampshire Milan, Italy
M Dyson Clapier So. University of Akron Layton, Utah
M Lucas Meek GR-5 University of Washington Mercer Island, Wash.
M Laurence Wootton Jr. The Ohio State University Stoke-on-Trent, England
F Nicolo Mulatero Sr. Missouri State University Givoletto, Italy
F Valentin Noel* Sr. University of Pittsburgh Niort, France
F Nathan Opoku So. Syracuse University Accra, Ghana
F Tyrese Spicer Jr. Lipscomb University Trincity, Trinidad & Tobago

