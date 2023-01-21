Thirteen former Ohio State football players still alive in NFL Playoffs Divisional round

One of the most wonderful times of the year is taking place right now if you’re a fan of the game of American football. That’s because the 2023 NFL Playoffs are in full bloom. Now that Super Wildcard weekend is out of the way, we now get into the Divisional round and there are still plenty of former Ohio State football players alive and well.

In fact, if you’re keeping count, there are still 13 former Buckeyes (14 if you count Joe Burrow) in action this weekend and we’ve got all of them for you and how to watch each and every one if that’s something you are up to

Here’s all former Ohio State players you can still follow as the country’s most popular sport gets ready to hit the airwaves again this weekend for what should be some compelling NFL playoff matchups.

Eli Apple, Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) is forced out of bounds by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) on a catch in the second quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Rams came back in the final minutes of the game to win 23-20 on their home field. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | Buffalo Bills

Game Location | Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:00 p.m

Broadcast | CBS

Vonn Bell, Safety – Cincinnati Bengals

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Safety Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a first-quarter sack against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Game Details

Opponent | Buffalo Bills

Game Location | Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:00 p.m

Broadcast | CBS

Nick Bosa, Defensive End – San Francisco 49ers

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | Dallas Cowboys

Game Location | Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m

Broadcast | Fox

Noah Brown, Wide Receiver – Dallas Cowboys

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | San Francisco 49ers

Game Location | Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m

Broadcast | Fox

Joe Burrow, Quarterback – Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | Buffalo Bills

Game Location | Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:00 p.m

Broadcast | CBS

*Played for Ohio State before transferring to LSU

Drue Chrisman, Punter – Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) warms up as the team gets ready to face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | Buffalo Bills

Game Location | Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:00 p.m

Broadcast | CBS

Wyatt Davis, Offensive Line – New York Giants

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 21: Wyatt Davis #51 of the Minnesota Vikings participates in drills before the start of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at US Bank Stadium on August 21, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Colts defeated the Vikings 12-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Game Details

Opponent | Philadelphia Eagles

Game Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Game Time | Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:15 p.m

Broadcast | Fox

Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back – Dallas Cowboys

Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | San Francisco 49ers

Game Location | Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m

Broadcast | Fox

Luke Farrell, Tight End – Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell (89) catches a pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) during the first against the Tennessee Titans half at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | Kansas City Chiefs

Game Location | Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m

Broadcast | NBC

DaVon Hamilton, Defensive Tackle – Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) celebrates after a tackle during the first half against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | Kansas City Chiefs

Game Location | Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m

Broadcast | NBC

Malik Hooker, Safety – Dallas Cowboys

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | San Francisco 49ers

Game Location | Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m

Broadcast | Fox

Sam Hubbard, Defensive End – Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 8, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | Buffalo Bills

Game Location | Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:00 p.m

Broadcast | CBS

Trey Sermon, Running Back – Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Trey Sermon (34) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | New York Giants

Game Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Game Time | Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:15 p.m

Broadcast | Fox

Nick Vannett, Tight End – New York Giants

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants tight end Nick Vannett (89) makes a catch in front of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | Philadelphia Eagles

Game Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Game Time | Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:15 p.m

Broadcast | Fox

