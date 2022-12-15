Thirteen football players among Tennessee Athletics’ December graduates

Thursday is the final day of the fall semester at Tennessee with final exams concluding, and the University will hold its winter commencement ceremonies on Friday morning at Thompson-Boling Arena. Among the 26 current and former student-athletes set to participate in December graduation are 13 current football players. Of the seven Vols or Lady Vols completing their Master’s degrees, six are football players.

The football players completing their Master’s degrees are: Starting tight end Jacob Warrenstarting defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus and walk-on defensive lineman Maurese Smith are earning degrees in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication, Offensive lineman Ollie Lane (Management & Human Resources), defensive back Cheyenne Labruzza (Recreation & Sport Management) and punter/kicker Paxton Brooks (Kinesiology).

The Tennessee football players completing their undergraduate degrees are Offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (Communication Studies), defensive backs Warren Burrell (Communication Studies), Trevon Flowers (Communication Studies) and Jaylen McCollough (Communication Studies), walk-on wide receiver Michael Bittner (Finance), walk-on defensive back Romello Edwards (Recreation & Sport Management) and Offensive lineman Kingston Harris (Communication Studies), who didn’t play this season.

The list of December graduates also includes Tennessee basketball star Josiah-Jordan James.

Two notable former Tennessee Athletes have taken advantage of the University’s SouthEast Bank Renewing Academic Commitment (RAC) program to re-enroll and complete their degrees in former football cornerback Eric Gordon and men’s basketball forward Isaiah Victor.

A former standout at Nashville’s Hillsboro High School, Gordon totaled 104 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six interceptions and six pass breakups in 33 games over three seasons (2010-12).

Victor averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 125 games over his four seasons (1997-98 to 2000-01) and started every game for the 1999-2000 team that won the SEC regular-season Championship and made the Sweet 16 – one of four straight NCAA tournament Appearances the Vols made with Victor in the program.

Here is the complete list of Tennessee Athletics’ December graduates and their degrees, per an Athletic department release:

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Josiah-Jordan James, Communication Studies

Isaiah Sulack, Supply Chain Management

Isaiah Victor, Sociology (RAC)

FOOTBALL

Michael Bittner, Finance

Warren Burrell, Communication Studies

Paxton Brooks, Kinesiology (Master’s)

LaTrell Bumphus, Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication (Master’s)

Jerome Carvin, Communication Studies

Romello Edwards, Recreation & Sport Management

Trevon Flowers, Communication Studies

Eric Gordon, Sociology (RAC)

Kingston Harris, Communication Studies

Cheyenne Labruzza, Recreation & Sport Management (Master’s)

Ollie Lane, Management & Human Resources (Master’s)

Jaylen McCollough, Communication Studies

Maurese Smith, Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication (Master’s)

Jacob Warren, Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication (Master’s)

SOCCER

Abbey Burdette, Marketing

Mackenzie George, Animal Science

Lindsey Romig, Supply Chain Management

Hannah Zaluski, Management & Human Resources (Master’s)

SOFTBALL

Kaitlin Parsons, Kinesiology

MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Callie Creath, Psychology

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD