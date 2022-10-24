Thirst Burster Surpasses Initial Funding Goal in One Day

BOSTON, Mass.— Thirst Burster, a new functional water focusing on hydration and supporting brain health, was officially announced earlier in the month.

To help fund the pilot production and initial distribution of Thirst Burster, founding company DotNotCom launched a Kickstarter campaign on October 11th. In less than 12 hours of the Kickstarter campaign’s launch, the company’s initial fundraising goal was not only met, but exceeded.

‘We were overwhelmed by the public response,’ stated Derek Cascio, entrepreneur and the Guiding creative force behind Thirst Burster. ‘We were obviously really excited to launch Thirst Burster – you can tell from our branding and the Kickstarter video that we’re high energy people – and I think that really resonated.’

A designer and educator by trade, Cascio knows a thing or two about the power of design. In some of his roles prior to launching Thirst Burster, he has worked as an Assistant Professor and associate Dean for the Wentworth School of Technology’s Industrial Design program, co-founded Design Museum Boston, and contributed to global companies like Hasbro, Staples, and Philips .

The initial public offering of Thirst Burster comes in two forms. The first is filtered water with grapefruit flavor and multiple health benefits, but with a clear focus on hydration. The second is Thirst Burster Booster, a lemon ginger flavored, lightly carbonated version of the original with a power-up. It has all the benefits of its non-carbonated sibling, but is boosted with additional ingredients focused on brain health.

Both versions of Thirst Burster are designed to hydrate, support brain health, and provide natural energy after high intensity activities ranging from dancing to Gaming to long nights of studying.

Although the funding goal was met on Day 1, the Kickstarter will continue running until November 11th.

‘We envisioned Thirst Burster as the drink equivalent of a concept album and people are excited to be a part of the story from the beginning,’ continued Cascio. ‘Any additional funding we can raise makes it easier for us to distribute these Beverages further and get more people involved in the story as it develops.’

About DotNotCom

DotNotCom is an award-winning, top of the line, international, universally certified and critically acclaimed corporation in North America. Well, not quite but It is a corporation in North America. The rest of that description is what some would call aspirational. It’s good to have goals. That said, our Founders have been friends for twenty years and seek to create ‘profitable nonsense’: high quality products that don’t take themselves too seriously.

For More Information:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dotnotcom/thirst-burster?ref=project_link