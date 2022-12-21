Third Transfer Added to 2023 Lewis-Clark State Volleyball Roster | Sports

LEWISTON – Lewis-Clark State Volleyball Head Coach Shaun Pohlman has announced the signing of a third transfer that will join the LC State Squad for the 2023 season. The latest signee is Anna Merrill, a 6’4″ right side from Tulsa, OK, who has spent two seasons competing at NCAA Division II Colorado Christian.

“Next year is going to look a lot different because we graduate so many plus natural attrition,” Pohlman said. “We’ve moved the needle the last two seasons and we want to keep doing that. So, it’s natural to see the theme in our recruiting is to bring in fierce competitors with experience that have some physicality to them. Anna is exactly that and we are stoked about it.”

Merrill was homeschooled through high school and competed in the Northeast Oklahoma Association of Homeschoolers. She finished third in the state in blocks in 2018 and helped her team to a fourth-place finish at homeschool nationals in 2019. At Colorado Christian in 2022, Merrill put up 41 blocks and tallied 39 kills. She posted a career-high six blocks against UC Colorado Springs.

“It’s safe to say that I am incredibly excited to join this team and see what we can accomplish together,” Merrill said. “I get so excited about the Endless opportunities that are right there within reach. This team has everything it needs, and I am so lucky to be given a chance to help the team achieve at the highest level possible.” She added, “I recognize that the importance of seasoned players coming in and driving up the competition level is undeniable, and I plan to go in this next semester, settle into my role right away, and contribute to even more serious competition in our gym.”