Third time will be the charm for soccer teams in District tourneys

Round three will be the key.

Monroe and Bedford are scheduled to battle Wednesday for the third time this season in the opening round of the Boys Soccer District being hosted by Woodhaven.

The first too meetings ended up as ties.

“We’re looking forward to playing our perennial Rival Bedford again,” Monroe Coach Ian Cooke said. “The previous two drawn league games have had a bit of everything – great goals, drama and a little controversy. I expect Wednesday’s game to be another classic.”

Milan is also looking forward to facing a league opponent for the third time this season in District action.

The Big Reds will take on either Grosse Ile or Flat Rock in the semifinals of the Division 3 District it is hosting at 4:30 pm Monday.

Milan Coach Victor Plasse is expecting to see Grosse Ile, which won back-to-back state championships in 2019 and 2020 and fell in the Finals last year.

“We’re going against the top dogs in Grosse Ile, assuming they win,” said Plasse, whose team beat Grosse Ile 4-0 at home and lost 2-0 at Grosse Ile this season. “They are a team to respect, just for the mere fact of what they have done. They have experience on their side. They have players on their roster who have won a state championship.”

New Boston Huron and St. Mary Catholic Central also host Districts this week and next.

A preview of all four Districts involving Monroe County Region teams follows.

Division 1 at Woodhaven

Monroe, which won a District title last year, brings a 6-11-3 record into the state tournament this season.

“Our lads had a taste of what it was like to be District Champions last year and they are determined to defend that title,” Cooke said. “Although our record suggests a disappointing season, we are in fact only a couple of goals away from having the same record as last year. We just haven’t capitalized on the chances we’ve created in tight games.”

Bedford has shown improvement in recent games.

“Mitch Cousino and his team deserve a ton of credit for the progress they have made,” Cooke said. “We will have to be at our very best on Wednesday.”

The Monroe-Bedford Winner will take on Taylor or Woodhaven in the semifinals at 6 pm Monday. Well. 1 seed Dearborn Divine Child will face Lincoln Park or Wyandotte Roosevelt in the first semifinal that day at 4:30 pm

The Finals will be played at 6:30 pm Oct. 19.

“Woodhaven and Edsel Ford probably feel they are favorites, but after a season playing exclusively on turf fields both ourselves and Bedford are likely better prepared than ever for the postseason,” Cooke said. “We will give it our best shot at defending our title.”

Division 2 at New Boston Huron

A trio of first round games Wednesday get this District started – Ypsilanti at Airport (4 pm), Southgate Anderson at New Boston Huron (6 pm), and Trenton at Gibraltar Carlson (6 pm).

Carlson recently notched a huge win over Divine Child to improve to 11-6-1.

“Our Squad doesn’t take any opponent lightly and will face each with all the respect they are owed,” Marauder Coach Mario Parody said.

Huron’s record is just 5-4-6, but the team received the second seed in the District behind Riverview.

“It looks like after Southgate on Wednesday we will look forward to playing Gibraltar Carlson who we tied first game of the season 0-0,” Huron Coach Matt Lividini said. “We are Hopeful to play Riverview in the final who we just tied 0-0 last week.”

Airport crafted a 7-11-1 record with an extremely young roster.

“Riverview, New Boston Huron and Carlson and the top three teams in our District,” Jets’ Coach Goran Cepo said. “We ask the boys to compete every game and that won’t change leading up to Wednesday. Control what we can control.”

Riverview will play the Airport-Ypsilanti Winner in the first game of a semifinal doubleheader at 5:30 pm Monday. The winners of the other two Wednesday games will meet in the second game.

The Finals are set for 6 pm Oct. 19.

Division 3 at Milan

Despite its great success in the state tournament over the past three seasons, Grosse Ile is not the No. 1 seed in the District.

That honor goes to Ida, who enters the postseason with an outstanding 15-2 record.

“Ida has to be respected,” Plasse said. “They have played some quality schools and got results.”

Ida, which launched its soccer program just six years ago, made the District Finals last year. Coach Tim Allen hopes to make a return trip to the Championship game and face a quality team such as Grosse Ile or Milan.

“I think we play well, we can win it,” Allen said. “As long as we are physical and go to the ball hard, we can win.”

Milan is 11-3-3 heading into the battle with Grosse Ile.

“The first time we played them, we did a pretty good job of containing them. We have to make sure we show up ready to perform at a level that matches their intensity.”

Ida received a bye into Monday’s semifinals. The Blue Streaks will play Blissfield or Jefferson, who open the District at 4:30 pm Thursday at Blissfield.

The Finals will be played at 4:30 pm Oct. 20.

Division 4 at SMCC

St. Mary Catholic Central brings an 8-7-1 record into the District it is hosting at Rosenbrook Field.

The Falcons open Thursday against Manchester at 4:30 pm A win in that game would push them into the semifinals at 4:30 pm Oct. 18 against Ann Arbor Greenhills.

Well. 1 seed Clinton is on the other side of the bracket. It received a first-round bye and hosts Riverview Gabriel Richard or Ann Arbor Central in the semifinals Oct. 18.

The Finals are scheduled for 2 pm Oct. 22.

“We are in a very tough District this year,” SMCC Coach Nathan Olson said. “However, if we show up and play our game and really come together as a team, which we are capable of doing, we definitely have a shot of giving Manchester, Ann Arbor Greenhills, and Clinton a scare.”

Division 1 at Woodhaven

Wednesday

Wyandotte Roosevelt at Lincoln Park, 4:30 p.m

Taylor at Woodhaven, 6 p.m

Bedford at Monroe, 7:30 p.m

Monday Semifinals

Lincoln Park-Wyandotte Winner vs. Dearborn Divine Child, 4:30 p.m

Monroe-Bedford Winner vs. Taylor-Woodhaven winner, 6 p.m

October 19 Finals

6:30 p.m

Division 2 at New Boston Huron

Wednesday

Ypsilanti at Airport, 4 pm

Southgate Anderson at New Boston Huron, 6 p.m

Trenton at Gibraltar Carlson, 6 p.m

Monday Semifinals

Airport-Ypsilanti Winner vs. Riverview, 5:30 p.m

Trenton-Carlson Winner vs. Huron-Southgate winner, 7 p.m

October 19 Finals

6 p.m

Division 3 at Milan

Wednesday

Flat Rock at Grosse Ile, 5 p.m

Thursday

Jefferson at Blissfield, 4:30 p.m

Monday Semifinals

Flat Rock-Grosse Ile Winner vs. Milan, 4:30 p.m

Blissfield-Jefferson Winner vs. Ida, 4:30 p.m

October 20 Finals

4:30 p.m

Division 4 at SMCC

Thursday

Manchester at SMCC, 4:30 p.m

Riverview Gabriel Richard at Ann Arbor Central, 5 p.m

October 18 semi-finals

Riverview Richard-Ann Arbor Central Winner at Clinton, 4:30 p.m

SMCC-Manchester Winner vs. Ann Arbor Greenhills, 4:30 p.m

October 22 Finals

2 p.m