Third time will be the charm for soccer teams in District tourneys

Round three will be the key.

Monroe and Bedford are scheduled to battle Wednesday for the third time this season in the opening round of the Boys Soccer District being hosted by Woodhaven.

The first too meetings ended up as ties.

“We’re looking forward to playing our perennial Rival Bedford again,” Monroe Coach Ian Cooke said. “The previous two drawn league games have had a bit of everything – great goals, drama and a little controversy. I expect Wednesday’s game to be another classic.”

Milan is also looking forward to facing a league opponent for the third time this season in District action.

The Big Reds will take on either Grosse Ile or Flat Rock in the semifinals of the Division 3 District it is hosting at 4:30 pm Monday.

