Third-string center Caleb Murphy shines in first-career start

Indiana faced a Nightmare scenario just minutes before kickoff against Western Kentucky. Starting center Zach Carpenter had suffered a freak injury during pre-game warmups that was severe enough to sideline him before the game even started. Second-string center Cameron Knight couldn’t suit up in any capacity as he was already nursing an injury suffered in week two.

So who was IU Supposed to turn to? Enter redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy, who wasn’t even listed on IU’s two-deep depth chart prior to the game. The Campbellsburg, Ind., native’s career arc is even more impressive when considering he began his IU career as a defensive end, then transitioned to tight end in 2021, then transitioned to Offensive line this past offseason.

Not only did Murphy prove he belonged on the field in his first-career start, he was part of an IU Offensive line that helped churn out 120 rushing yards and allowed just three sacks. After the game, IU head coach Tom Allen and several players praised Murphy for stepping up to the challenge.

QB Connor Bazelak on Murphy:

“I love that guy. Caleb Murphy did an unbelievable job. He’s a fighter. Before the game, he just came up to me and said, ‘No matter what, I’m going to protect you with my life,’ he literally said that. And it just shows you he’s a fighter, he loves his teammates, unbelievable person. Can’t say enough good things about him.”

Tom Allen is Murphy:

“Losing Zach (Carpenter) to start the game was tough. Now, obviously, you don’t have Matt (Bedford), so you got two guys that are out of there that you’re counting on in your five. But at the same time, we don’t blink and I’m really proud of our guys that stepped up as a whole group, Parker Hanna for sure and, man, just so proud of these guys.

“And Caleb Murphy, how about that. Comes in there and plays every snap of the game and so proud of him. He just Cried when I hugged him after the game. This means so much to him, this program, this university. He’s from Indiana, not that far away, first player from his high school to come play at Indiana, and it’s just an awesome thing. And so it just means a lot to him to be playing in these games with the Indiana Hoosiers on his chest.

“Guys like that make this special. So proud of him and he’s going to keep getting better. He’s a young, young player who moved from defense to offense.”