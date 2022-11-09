Third round of honorees for SDIC men’s basketball hall of fame to be honored Nov. 30 in Madison – Mitchell Republic

MADISON, SD — Fifteen individuals are being recognized later this month by the revamped South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball hall of fame.

An induction ceremony is being held at 1 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Prime Time Tavern in Madison. This is the third class of honorees after recognition events were held in October 2021 and April 2022, as the top basketball players from the defunct conference from 80-plus years of basketball are being honored by volunteers.

Seating is limited and RSVP is required for the event in Madison. For ticket information, contact Organizer Myron Moen at 605-651-8322. The inductees will also be recognized at Halftime of the Dakota State-Dakota Wesleyan men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Madison.

The conference was created in 1917 in Mitchell, with six schools: Dakota Wesleyan, Huron College, South Dakota Tech, Sioux Falls, Northern State University and Yankton College. Over the years, Augustana, Black Hills State, Dakota State and the University of South Dakota-Springfield were among the other notable members of the conference, which was known as the South Dakota-Iowa Intercollegiate Conference in its final years after it welcomed Dordt and Westmar Colleges in Iowa. It ceased operations at the end of the 1999-2000 season, giving way to the Great Plains Athletic Conference and the defunct Dakota Athletic Conference.

Honorees in this class are listed below by name, hometown/high school, college and final year of college basketball or graduation year. Individuals with an Asterisk are deceased: