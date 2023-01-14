Third Period Goal Pushes Wesleyan Past Women’s Hockey

Next Game: Wesleyan 1/14/2023 | 3:00 P.M Jan. 14 (Sat) / 3:00 PM Wesleyan History

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Wesleyan University Women’s ice hockey team scored a third period power play goal to defeat Bowdoin 1-0 on Friday night.

The Polar Bears (6-7-0, 1-6-0 NESCAC) put 14 shots on goal, but could not find the net. The Cardinals (9-2-1, 3-2-0 NESCAC) return to the win column after splitting with Williams last weekend.

Game Highlights

Allie Britt had a promising bid at 7:27 in the first. Britt took a cross-ice breakout feed and sped down the left boards. After beating her defender, Britt fired a shot into the goalie’s pads.

had a promising bid at 7:27 in the first. Britt took a cross-ice breakout feed and sped down the left boards. After beating her defender, Britt fired a shot into the goalie’s pads. Anyi Sun nearly put the puck in the net with 40 seconds remaining in the second. Sun made a diving bid at the left post that was turned away by Rei Halloran.

nearly put the puck in the net with 40 seconds remaining in the second. Sun made a diving bid at the left post that was turned away by Rei Halloran. Wesleyan fired a shot off the post at 12:19 in the third period.

The Cardinals scored the game’s lone goal midway through a power play. Effie Tournas found Sam DeLeo at the left point for a screened shot that found the net at 12:26.

By the Numbers

Wesleyan went 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Polar Bears were 0-for-3 on the power play.

Rei Holloran made 14 saves for the shutout.

Dani Marquez stopped 24 shots for Bowdoin.

Up Next