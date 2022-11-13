Third Period Goal Lifts Princeton Over Men’s Hockey Saturday

Next Game: at Colgate 11/18/2022 | 7 p.m Nov. 18 (Fri) / 7 pm at Colgate History

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Princeton Tigers (2-3-0, 2-3-0 ECAC) Struck for a power play goal in the third period to take a 1-0 ECAC conference win over the Brown Bears (1-4-1, 1-4 -1 ECAC) Saturday night at Meehan Auditorium.

“You get what you earn and we did not earn any type of good outcome in that game; I thought we got out-worked and quite honestly, I have to do a better job and my team has to do a much better job,” said head coach Brendan Whittet ’94 . “They need to have a sense of pride when they put on the jersey, especially when we lose last night. You need to respond the second night at home and we had too many passengers and not enough guys driving tonight. Again, you get what you earn and we did not earn anything in this game. We have to find a way to turn it around, which we will. I haven’t given up on the team and I believe in what we can do, but the onus is on the players when they put on a Brown jersey.”

Brown and Princeton went scoreless in the opening frame with the Tigers holding a 12-4 advantage in shots, buoyed by three power play chances in the first 20 minutes. Mathieu Caron (30 saves) stopped all 12 shots faced in the period.

The second period went the same as the first with neither team finding the back of the net. Brown leveled the shots in the frame with Princeton holding an 11-9 edge in the period.

Jack Cronin Struck on Princeton’s fourth power play chance of the game 5:25 into the final period, firing a one-timer from the top of the slot through traffic for his third of the season. Adam Robbins and Pito Walton Assisted on the game-winning goal.

Brown pushed the pace in the final 15 minutes looking for an equalizer, but another penalty late in the game stymied the Bears’ chances.

Brown continues ECAC conference play next weekend on the road, taking on the Colgate Raiders (4-7-1, 2-2-0 ECAC) on Friday before taking on the Cornell Big Red (2-4-0, 2-2- 0 ECAC) is Saturday. Both games will stream on ESPN+.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.

