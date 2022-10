TROY — On the list of overused hockey terms, getting or not getting “the bounce of a puck” is usually one of the most commonly used.

On Friday, the bounce of the puck wasn’t cliché, it was real, and combined with a solid defensive effort, some puck luck helped deliver RPI its third win in three games this season.

Lauri Sertti’s goal Midway through the third period was the only score of the game as RPI, keyed by Jack Watson’s first career shutout, knocked off Long Island University 1-0 in nonconference play at Houston Field House.

The goal for Sertti, a defenseman who came into the game with two career goals in 42 games, came on a play when the junior found open ice in the Sharks’ zone and skated to the net while being draped by a Sharks defender.

Sertti took the Puck to his forehand and after a stop by LIU goaltender Vinnie Purpura, the Loose Puck ended up popping into the air and over Purpura’s head, Landing near the goal crease and Bouncing into the net for an unassisted goal.

“I saw the space to skate up the ice, I took the puck to the net and got a lucky bounce and it went in,” Sertti said. “I think their D-man tried to clear the puck and it hit my skate and bounced in. I’m pretty sure that is what happened.”

Earlier in the period, Sertti pinched on a play and carried the puck deep into the Sharks’ zone and his centering pass to Jakob Lee was redirected wide of an open LIU net after Purpura came out to challenge Sertti.

“We had some really good scoring chances today,” Sertti said. “Next time, we just need to Bury those chances and get those goals.”

RPI (3-0) struggled gaining time in the Offensive zone in the first period as the Engineers were hamstrung by being whistled for four minor penalties, although the second period was a different story.

RPI outshot LIU 14-5 in the second and only a big period from Purpura kept the game scoreless.

“Their goalie played really well. I thought Long Island was committed to blocking shots,” RPI Coach Dave Smith said. “I loved our energy, I loved our compete and enthusiasm to play.”

The Engineers kept up the pressure in the third before finally getting on the scoreboard.





“We loved our game, we loved what we were doing but you still don’t have anything,” Smith said. “With 20 minutes still on the clock, we had to go out and continue to do the right things because doing the right things created those chances. We felt if we kept doing the right things that we’d find one. Now, we didn’t find one doing the same routine but we started taking more pucks to the crease and that is how that goal went in.”

The RPI defense was solid in front of Watson, who came up with his biggest save of the night with 12 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third when he stopped Preston Brodziak’s bid from close range to help turn back LIU (1-2-1 ).

The night didn’t start out well for Watson as he fell to the ice 77 seconds into the game after hitting the goal post making a save.

After being tended to by the trainers, Watson stayed in the game.

“My lower back was seizing up on me. It got hit awkwardly into the post,” Watson said. “The guys played great, they earned it (the shutout) as much as I did. I thought the game could have, I thought we could have scored a lot more, but their goaltender played outstanding.”