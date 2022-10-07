THINK LOCAL: Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art

If you ever need a break from your computer screen, consider stopping by the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art. Stroll through the fresh new exhibitions and expect to encounter artworks not just from across Kansas, but from around the world.

Aileen June Wang, curator, put together one of the museum’s newest exhibitions, called “Do You See What I See?” The exhibition features artworks from the museum’s permanent collection alongside works on loan. There are also some new additions to the museum’s collection which are on display for the first time.

“The exhibition features artworks generously loaned by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, in Bentonville, Arkansas,” Wang said. “The loans were made possible through a partnership with the Art Bridges Foundation founded by philanthropist and arts patron Alice Walton.”

The selection was put together with the hope that people will discuss their different interpretations and experiences of the artwork.

“This exhibition was inspired by my longtime fascination with how differently people interpret iconic symbols such as the American flag, and how the meaning of an object changes depending on how it is presented or situated,” Wang said in an Oct. 4 emails. “These differences in interpretation sometimes lead to disagreements, which might be diffused if people can accept that there are many ways to think of, or look at a thing or an issue.”

Another of the museum’s latest exhibitions is called “Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India.” This immersive multimedia exhibition, created by artist David Lebrun, displays video animations of 12th century sculptures from Southern India. The animations are created by morphing high-resolution photos, bringing the images to life. This exhibition includes “Vishnu and Attendants,” a three-screen animation based on carved temple facades, and “Shiva as Nataraja (Lord of Dance),” a single-screen animation of cast Bronze figures. The display allows viewers to see the past differently.

Visitors can expect to leave the museum with a new understanding of different perspectives and cultures.

Upcoming events free and open to the public include the Diwali/Festival of Lights Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5-7 pm, the Do You See What I See? Diverse Perspectives on Iconic Images and Objects gallery on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5:30-6:30 pm and the Holiday Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 am to 12:30 pm For more information on events, visit their website’s event calendar.

The museum is closed on Sundays and Mondays with regular hours from 10 am to 5 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; 10 am to 8 pm on Thursday, and 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday. The museum offers free admission and parking for all. To learn more about the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art or its exhibits visit their website.