Things You Didn’t Know About Pokemon Eggs

Pokemon eggs have been an important aspect of the Mainline Pokemon games since the second generation but have also appeared in various spin-off games over the years. Despite how long Pokemon eggs have been around in the franchise, there are still many Mysteries that surround them.





The Mysteries of Pokemon eggs include why they all look the same in the Mainline games despite looking completely different in other media, how they differ from other eggs in the Pokemon world, and for some reason, even how they’re produced. Many players don’t even realize how much they don’t know about Pokemon eggs.

8/8 Possibly Inspired By Yoshi

An April Fools’ prank by the long-defunct Expert Gamer Magazine that quickly turned into a common school yard rumor was that Dragonite could evolve into Yoshi via the use of a complex method requiring both Red and Blue versions.

While this was always made up, the default design of Pokemon eggs, beige with a few green spots, may have been inspired by the green dinosaur, as the eggs he lays are nearly identical in appearance. Coincidentally, Game Freak developed the NES and Game Boy puzzle game, Yoshi, before developing Pokemon. Whether this is an Homage or a coincidence has never been confirmed.

7/8 Not That Egg!

Prior to the breeding mechanic introduced in the second generation games, Exeggcute and Chansey were classified as Egg Pokemon and still are, but this can be confusing to fans who don’t look into things further. The eggs that make up Exeggcute only look like eggs, but biologically are more similar to plant seeds, which is why it is part Grass type and evolves into the tree-like Exeggutor.

The eggs that Chansey and its Evolution Blissey are commonly seen with are still eggs, but they aren’t the same as Pokemon eggs, and they’re meant to be eaten due to their nutritional value.

6/8 How They’re Produced Is Unknown

While we assume Pokemon eggs are created through two Pokemon breeding, it has technically never been confirmed that Pokemon lay eggs. In fact, a random girl in Solaceon Town, the area of ​​the Sinnoh region where the Pokemon Day Care is located, claims that no Pokemon has ever been seen laying an egg.

Whether this particular girl was telling the truth or is simply naive has never been confirmed, but since even individuals who run various Pokemon Day Cares are surprised when an Egg appears, and don’t know where it came from, we can assume they’ve Somehow never seen Pokemon lay eggs either.

5/8 Similar Yet Different Appearances

Starting in the third generation games, most of the time, Pokemon eggs are beige with green spots, but this changes between various media. In official art for Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal version, the eggs for Togepi and Elekid more closely resemble the Pokemon that Hatch from them, despite not being reflected in-game.

In the anime series, Pokemon eggs usually have colors and patterns corresponding to the Pokemon Hatch from them. In My Pokemon Ranch, eggs retained their color pattern but were circular instead of ovular, while in Pokemon Battle Revolution, they were light brown with dark brown spots. In Pokemon GO, standard eggs are still present, but eggs that take longer to hatch are different colors.

4/8 They Still Have Stats

All Pokemon have stats, but what’s more surprising is that Pokemon eggs also have stats. All Pokemon eggs have every one of their stats set at ten, and will change once the Pokemon has hatched. Eggs are generally incapable of battling, but due to a glitch in Pokemon Emerald, and all three fourth generation Mainline games, they can be sent out to battle, but they probably won’t be very helpful.

A glitch in Pokemon Sword and Shield also allowed players to see the stats of a Pokemon Egg, teach it moves, and even evolve it before hatching, but this came with the risk of corrupting the save file.

3/8 Togepi Was The First Pokemon To Be Seen Hatching

Togepi, the Spike Ball Pokemon, was the first Pokemon to be seen hatching, at least in the anime series. It was also the first Pokemon many players saw Hatch in the games, since its Egg was given to them early on.

In Pokemon Snap, the legendary bird Pokemon Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres can be seen hatching from eggs when specific requirements are met, but these three Pokemon are technically in the no eggs discovered Egg Group, so it’s unclear whether their appearance in the Nintendo 64 game can be considered canon.

2/8 From Level 5 To Level 1

The first Pokemon that you could Hatch in the Pokemon series was a Togepi given to you as an egg by Mr. Pokemon, as long as you kept it in your party and didn’t deposit it into the PC. This is where many players first found out that Pokemon Hatch at level five, despite some Pokemon in the wild appearing at levels two through four.

Pokemon started to Hatch at level one, starting in the fourth generation games, and it has stayed this way ever since. Many players learned this when the first egg given to them hatched into Happiny, the pre-evolved form of Chansey, introduced in that generation.

1/8 They’re The Only Way To Obtain Some Pokemon in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, several Pokemon can only be obtained through hatching their eggs, including some regional variants and most Pokemon that are classified as Baby Pokemon. These eggs must be put in incubators to be hatched and require you to walk anywhere from two to 12 kilometers depending on their color.

Unlike in the Mainline games, where the eggs are predetermined, it’s impossible to know which Pokemon will hatch from an egg, adding an element of mystery to the feature. Eggs also reward you with Stardust and Candy once they’ve hatched.

