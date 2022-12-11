Things to watch between now and 2022 Early Signing Day
FSU football recruiting sets in the No. 17 spots nationally with 16 high school commits and two players from the transfer portal.
The Noles will likely take around 4-5 more high school players, with the rest of the class filled with players from the transfer portal.
I’m sure there are other high school players I’m missing or I either don’t believe they have a realistic shot, and more transfer Portal players will become available as time passes.
Here’s a short list of some key targets they’d like to sign in the 2022 recruiting cycle:
- Cedric Baxter Jr. (Texas commit)-RB
- Rueben Bain-DE
- Edwin Joseph-Athlete
- Christopher Otto-OL
- Damari Brown-CB
- Keyshawn Blackstock(JUCO)-OL
- Kamren Robinson (UVA commit)-LB
- Conrad Hussey- (Penn State commit)-Safety
- Jeremiah Byers (Transfer Portal)-0L
- Casey Roddick (Transfer Portal)-OL
- Elijah Phillipe-(JUCO)-OL
- Devonte Brown (Transfer Portal)-CB
- Jaheim Bell (Transfer Portal)-TE
- Kyle Morlock(Transfer Portal)- TE
- Fentrell Cypress (Transfer Portal)-CB
The good news is FSU is in a much better position than ever before after finishing the regular season with nine wins and a chance to win their 10th game over an established program like Oklahoma.
FSU football also has a proven track record with multiple players from the transfer portal, and will likely begin the season ranked top 10-15.