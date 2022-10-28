Things to look for in Grand Canyon’s exhibition basketball game

Grand Canyon’s men’s basketball team, the preseason Western Athletic Conference favorite, has a dress rehearsal Friday at 7 pm, at home against Division II Eastern New Mexico in an exhibition game.

Here are three things to look for:

1. Havocs in full throttle

Even for exhibitions, GCU Arena, which seats about 7,000, is sold out. And this will be as loud as any WAC game in January with the student-section Havocs, about 4,000 strong, filling up one side of the arena.

This will give an exhibition game a regular-season feel, especially for the newcomers like Noah Baumann, Rayshon Harrison and Josh Baker, all transfers. Baumann came from playing in the SEC at Georgia, but this will give new meaning to loud for the former Phoenix Desert Vista High School guard.

2. How Coach Bryce Drew will rotate his players

Coach Bryce Drew has maybe the Deepest team in his third season leading the Antelopes with plenty of guys who can shoot the ball. Guards Jovan Blacksher Jr., and Chance McMillian, and forward Gabe McGlothan have played together long enough to know where they’ll be on the court to find their spots.

But Drew will see how Harrison, Baumann and Baker fit in as guards, all capable of pouring in big points. Chemistry will be key. But expect Harrison to fill the shoes of Holland Woods II as the Robin to Blacksher’s Batman in the backcourt.

3. Freshmen audition

GCU Returns big men Aidan Igiehon and Yvan Ouedraogo. Ouedraogo, 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, started last season. Igiehon, 6-10, 250, came in off the bench in 24 games and started two others last season. Their both tough Defenders who can rebound and alter shots. But it will be interesting to see if they’ve progressed offensively.

If not, this could open up opportunities for two true freshmen — Derrick Michael Xzavierro (6-10, 220) and Isaiah Carr (7-0, 240). Carr added 20 pounds since graduating from Las Cruces (New Mexico) High. Xzavierro is the first player from Indonesia to play on Scholarship at an NCAA Division I school. He was part of the NBA Global Academy in Australia, where top international players are developed.

