Things to know Entering SEC play

Vanderbilt Women’s basketball enters SEC play after an up-and-down beginning to the season.

The SEC is always a tough place to play. Among the teams on the Commodores’ schedule are No. 1 South Carolina and top-25 squads LSU and Arkansas.

Vanderbilt (8-5) has already banked a solid road win over Columbia with the potential to move up with some quality wins in SEC play. Shea Ralph’s Squad begins the conference season against Mississippi State on Thursday (5 pm CT, SEC Network+).

Injuries have taken their toll

Vanderbilt lost three returning starters for the season before playing a game in Iyana Moore (ACL), Kaylon Smith (Achilles) and Jordyn Cambridge (Achilles). Being forced to play with just nine players has led to even more injuries for the Commodores. Guard Ciaja Harbison missed three games due to a lower-body injury and freshmen Amauri Williams and Ryanne Allen have missed time as well.

In an overtime win over Lipscomb on Dec. 18, Vanderbilt was forced to play overtime with just six players after Yaubryon Chambers fouled out. While there’s only so much the Commodores can do at this point, how many conference games Vanderbilt is able to win may depend on who is available day to day.

Harbison playing at a high level

Despite the team’s uneven play, Harbison, a grad transfer from Saint Louis, has been playing at an All-SEC level. She’s averaging 18.8 points per game. Although not the most efficient scorer, Harbison knows how to create and get to the basket and provides a high-volume scorer and ball-handler. Despite her high usage, Harbison has 61 assists to 30 turnovers this season.

Marnelle Garraud, a grad transfer from Boston College, has also been key. She shoots 40.7% from the 3-point line and is averaging 13 points per game.

Freshmen contributions

When healthy, Vanderbilt’s three-person freshman class has flashed. Allen is the top scorer of the group with 7.2 points per game and a 35.2% mark on 3-pointers. The 6-foot-4 Williams adds another post option with 6.4 points per game. Guard Jada Brown has started 13 of 14 games and averages 4.9 points per game.

Prediction

Given how shorthanded this roster is, winning a lot of games in this conference will be an uphill battle. But Harbison is a star who can step up in big moments and against top teams. That will lead Vanderbilt to some SEC wins as it finishes 13-17 overall and 4-12 in the SEC.