Things to know Entering SEC play

Vanderbilt Women’s basketball enters SEC play after an up-and-down beginning to the season.

The SEC is always a tough place to play. Among the teams on the Commodores’ schedule are No. 1 South Carolina and top-25 squads LSU and Arkansas.

Vanderbilt (8-5) has already banked a solid road win over Columbia with the potential to move up with some quality wins in SEC play. Shea Ralph’s Squad begins the conference season against Mississippi State on Thursday (5 pm CT, SEC Network+).

Injuries have taken their toll

Vanderbilt lost three returning starters for the season before playing a game in Iyana Moore (ACL), Kaylon Smith (Achilles) and Jordyn Cambridge (Achilles). Being forced to play with just nine players has led to even more injuries for the Commodores. Guard Ciaja Harbison missed three games due to a lower-body injury and freshmen Amauri Williams and Ryanne Allen have missed time as well.

