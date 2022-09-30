Things to know before heading to the Buffalo Round Up Arts Festival

A sign for the Buffalo round up

A wooden bison piece at the arts festival

Guests walking around the arts festival on Thursday

Official round up Pins being sold at the arts festival



A vendor featuring wood art at the festival

Fine art Portraits being sold at the event

CUSTER, SD–The first day of the 29th annual Buffalo Round Up Arts Festival kicked off Thursday morning with hundreds of people eager to celebrate the Round Up and find some unique gifts.

Where is the festival?

The Arts Festival is located just past the State Game Lodge and directly across from the Peter Norbeck Education Center. General parking for the Arts Festival is close to the Game Lodge camping area, but Handicap parking is also available in a lot near the festival location.

When is the Arts Festival?

The Arts Festival will be open Friday and Saturday with hours varying. Friday it will be open from 10:00 am and Saturday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

What is at the festival?

The event will feature 150 art and food vendors from around the Black Hills region selling unique and handmade goods. The park will also have barbecue lunches and desserts for purchase. Performers can be seen near the barbecue tent, where park officials will be raffling off prizes from the vendors in attendance.

Is there a schedule of the performances?

A full list of the performances at the Arts Festival can be found on the Buffalo round up website.

What should I bring?

While vendors may have credit card payment options, bringing cash money is highly recommended. Park officials will be selling food with a cash-only option.