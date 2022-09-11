Things to do with grandparents in Houston
National Grandparents Day, is celebrated on the 2nd Sunday of September. It is a day to show how much you love and appreciate your grandparents. It’s also a great day for grandchildren to spend time with their grandparents, or even just with an older person they feel a close bond with, and let them know they care.
We’ve put together a list of some fun activities around Houston that kids and grandparents can enjoy together, on grandparents day or any day–after all, we don’t need a special day to show our loved ones how much we care!
Things To Do With Grandparents in Houston – Fun activities for Seniors & kids!
1. Visit the Children’s Museum of Houston
This museum does a great job of catering to kids who are interested in learning about global cultures, science, and computers. The exhibits and activities work to foster creativity and a desire for exploration.
Check out one of the events the museum is putting on–next week, for example, kids will be encouraged to take inspiration from an established children’s book Illustrator as part of the What Might You Do Wonderweek event. The following week, the museum will lead visitors in a celebration of Mexican Independence Day with a Fiestas Patrias event.
You can also use CityPASS to get up to 47% off admission to Houston's best attractions.
2. Hang out with the butterflies at the Cockrell Butterfly Center
When visiting the Houston Museum of Natural Science, take the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of the butterflies and insects at the Cockrell Butterfly Center and Brown Hall of Entomology. The entrance ticket admits you to both exhibits where you can see both live and preserved specimens, and learn about them with interactive games and displays.
Explore a rain forest environment with a 3-floor butterfly habitat, get a close look at a range of insects, and visit a play area for kids.
Explore a rain forest environment with a 3-floor butterfly habitat, get a close look at a range of insects, and visit a play area for kids.
3. Visit the Houston Zoo
Take a trip to the Houston Zoo. Grandparents and grandchildren can get in a lot of bonding time as they visit the Monkeys or the reptile house. Snap pictures of the red pandas, grab some pricey concessions and just enjoy a day out together learning some fun animal facts.
Check out how to score discounts and deals at the Houston Zoo!
Everyone in the family can enjoy a couple of hours of bowling! AMF Bowling is a long-time Bowling industry leader with locations all across the country features Bowling packages and entertaining arcades.
Get more details about this deal and book your fun at AMF Bowling TODAY!!!
Things to do with Grandparents in Houston: Fun activities for Seniors and kids – continued
4. Visit Miller Outdoor Theatre
Miller Outdoor Theater is a great resource for family-friendly entertainment that’s 100% free. You can opt to sit on the hill, picnic-style, or try to get a ticket for the covered seating area, but you won’t ever have to pay a cent that’s not a voluntary donation. What’s especially great about Miller is that the programming changes from week to week–one week, the Theater will be staging a Bollywood dance performance.
The next, you might see jazz or a tribute to Selena on the calendar. For older kids who are music, dance, or theater lovers, this is one of the best activities for grandparents and kids to share. It gives them a chance to bond over a common interest and make memories that last for years.
5. Go on a Photo Tour
Speaking of making memories, one way to memorialize your time with someone is to take plenty of pictures together. There are quite a few places in Houston that are worth visiting just for the photo opportunity they present–the Waterwall, the Sabine Street Bridge, and Graffiti Park, for instance.
A fun way to get to know Houston is to go around to various parks, museums, and landmarks taking pictures with your loved ones.
6. Head to the Park
Discovery Green, Levy Park, and Buffalo Bayou Park always have plenty of activities for grandparents and kids to enjoy together and pretty, scenic areas to stroll around. Picnics are also a given. Whether you’re looking for a place to watch movies in the park, see bats in their natural habitats, or just enjoy a nice green space, there’s a park for you.
Check out Best Parks & Playgrounds For Kids in Houston.
Grandparents and kids will both enjoy this chilled out outdoor movie experience! Drive-In Movie Package for One Car includes
- Admission for One Car – up to the legal seat belt limit
- One Large or Two Small Popcorns (depending on availability)
- Two Drinks
- They also have the best sunset!
Get more information and book your Drive-in-Movie experience TODAY!!!
Things to do with Grandparents in Houston – continued
7. Spend some time at a farm!
Grandparents and kids will enjoy spending time outdoors, enjoying attractions like a Giant sandbox, horseshoes, and basketball
- What’s Included: Access to mini-golf, petting zoo, zip line, scooter track, chalk room, Giant lego room, Giant chess, basketball, soccer, tetherball, football, puppet house, playground, and swing set.
- Pony rides, hayride, Barrel car train rides, and extras are not included, available only Saturday and Sunday for an additional fee.
- Paintball, pony rides, hayride, Barrel car train rides, and extras are not included; available only Saturday and Sunday for an additional fee.
Get more information and book your farm fun at the 7-acre Wood Farm TODAY!!!
8. Go Underneath the city with the Underground Tunnel Tour of Downtown Houston
Did you know that Houston has the most extensive downtown tunnel system in the US? Join us on our Underground Tunnel tour (air-conditioned) without outdoor views for an in-depth look at the Incredible Metropolis below ground-floor in Texas’ largest business district including the most award-winning downtown skyscrapers which host many of Texas’ most Noteworthy Fortune 500 corporate headquarters & historical venues.
As part of this day tour, we will visit multiple historical and artistic sections of Downtown Houston’s tunnels as well as the corporate buildings that lie on top of them. Make sure to bring your smile and camera as we will provide you with unique photo-op opportunities and inside Secrets that most native Houstonians don’t even know about!
Book your Underground Tunnel Tour of Downtown Houston TODAY!
9. Explore the Galaxy at the Space Center Houston
The award-winning Space Center Houston is one of Houston’s most popular family attractions and takes visitors behind-the-scenes of the NASA Johnson Space Center. Filled with interactive exhibitions, multi-media displays, cutting-edge technology, and fascinating space artifacts, there’s something to amaze and entertain all ages.
Full-day entrance ticket to the Space Center Houston includes the Nasa Tram, Mission Briefing Center, and Starship Gallery Choice of entrance times throughout the day
Get more information and book your day of fun at the Space Center Houston!!!
10. Go under the sea at the Houston Downtown Aquarium
Travel the world’s underwater treasures at the Houston Downtown Aquarium, where elaborate exhibits showcase unique aquatic environments. A Recreation of the Louisiana swampland’s Marshes and bayous crawls with Gators and snapping turtles, and a 17th-century Shipwreck gives visitors an intimate view into a Spanish galleon’s Hull and the coral Reefs that surround it.
The Adventure doesn’t end at meal time. Basking in the glow of the 150,000-gallon Aquarium and its denizens—including reticulated rays, sawfish, and shovel-nosed guitarfish—families can nosh on New Orleans–style tilapia and shrimp platters or tried-and-true kids’ favorites such as popcorn shrimp and sand dollar pizza.
