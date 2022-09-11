National Grandparents Day, is celebrated on the 2nd Sunday of September. It is a day to show how much you love and appreciate your grandparents. It’s also a great day for grandchildren to spend time with their grandparents, or even just with an older person they feel a close bond with, and let them know they care.

We’ve put together a list of some fun activities around Houston that kids and grandparents can enjoy together, on grandparents day or any day–after all, we don’t need a special day to show our loved ones how much we care!

Things To Do With Grandparents in Houston – Fun activities for Seniors & kids!

1. Visit the Children’s Museum of Houston

This museum does a great job of catering to kids who are interested in learning about global cultures, science, and computers. The exhibits and activities work to foster creativity and a desire for exploration.

Check out one of the events the museum is putting on–next week, for example, kids will be encouraged to take inspiration from an established children’s book Illustrator as part of the What Might You Do Wonderweek event. The following week, the museum will lead visitors in a celebration of Mexican Independence Day with a Fiestas Patrias event.

You can also use CityPASS to get up to 47% off admission to Houston’s best attractions.

2. Hang out with the butterflies at the Cockrell Butterfly Center

When visiting the Houston Museum of Natural Science, take the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of the butterflies and insects at the Cockrell Butterfly Center and Brown Hall of Entomology. The entrance ticket admits you to both exhibits where you can see both live and preserved specimens, and learn about them with interactive games and displays.

Explore a rain forest environment with a 3-floor butterfly habitat, get a close look at a range of insects, and visit a play area for kids.

Get more details and book your lowest price admission to the Cockrell Butterfly Center TODAY!!!

3. Visit the Houston Zoo

Take a trip to the Houston Zoo. Grandparents and grandchildren can get in a lot of bonding time as they visit the Monkeys or the reptile house. Snap pictures of the red pandas, grab some pricey concessions and just enjoy a day out together learning some fun animal facts.

Check out how to score discounts and deals at the Houston Zoo!

Things to do with Grandparents in Houston: Fun activities for Seniors and kids – continued

4. Visit Miller Outdoor Theatre

Miller Outdoor Theater is a great resource for family-friendly entertainment that’s 100% free. You can opt to sit on the hill, picnic-style, or try to get a ticket for the covered seating area, but you won’t ever have to pay a cent that’s not a voluntary donation. What’s especially great about Miller is that the programming changes from week to week–one week, the Theater will be staging a Bollywood dance performance.

The next, you might see jazz or a tribute to Selena on the calendar. For older kids who are music, dance, or theater lovers, this is one of the best activities for grandparents and kids to share. It gives them a chance to bond over a common interest and make memories that last for years.

5. Go on a Photo Tour

Speaking of making memories, one way to memorialize your time with someone is to take plenty of pictures together. There are quite a few places in Houston that are worth visiting just for the photo opportunity they present–the Waterwall, the Sabine Street Bridge, and Graffiti Park, for instance.

A fun way to get to know Houston is to go around to various parks, museums, and landmarks taking pictures with your loved ones.

6. Head to the Park

Discovery Green, Levy Park, and Buffalo Bayou Park always have plenty of activities for grandparents and kids to enjoy together and pretty, scenic areas to stroll around. Picnics are also a given. Whether you’re looking for a place to watch movies in the park, see bats in their natural habitats, or just enjoy a nice green space, there’s a park for you.

Check out Best Parks & Playgrounds For Kids in Houston.

Things to do with Grandparents in Houston – continued

7. Spend some time at a farm!

Grandparents and kids will enjoy spending time outdoors, enjoying attractions like a Giant sandbox, horseshoes, and basketball