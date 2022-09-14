Things to do this weekend in Johnson County include an arts market

Local art, two passionate performers … and apples.

This weekend, Iowa singer Elisabeth Von Presley will rock out at the Unimpaired Dry Bar as Public Space One hosts an arts market at Big Grove Brewery. Add in an apple festival at Amana Colonies and a welcoming event in North Liberty and folks have plenty of opportunities for some weekend fun.

Here are five things to do this weekend in Johnson County.

Elisabeth Von Presley at the Unimpaired Dry Bar

Elisabeth Von Presley, Cedar Rapids pop-rock singer and songwriter, is taking the stage at the Unimpaired Dry Bar in Iowa City on Friday night for an electric performance.

The Marion-born musician, recognizable with her signature pink hair, represented Iowa on NBC’s “American Song Contest” earlier this year. Her music career began years before then, including an audition on “American Idol” in 2013.

The “Wonder” singer often promotes body positivity and is known for her memorable performances.

Von Presley performs at 7 pm at the Unimpaired Dry Bar, located at 125 E. Burlington St.

Public Space One Art Market at Big Grove Brewery, Artists at SUI exhibition

Public Space One is hosting a local artists market at Big Grove Brewery on Sunday.

Visit the taproom from 1-5 pm and catch artists like Sean Tyler, a Graduate student at the University of Iowa whose work includes laser-cut Acrylic jewelry, or Becca Vasquez, a weaver.

Here are the artists participating in the event:

Jenny Gringer

Sarah P. Dirks

Desiree Dahl

Ariane Parkes-Perret

Combat Paper

Dave Dugan

Oglesby Finlay

by Loïc McGiver

Sean Tyler

Karin Rutkin

Aaron Moseley

Marissa Good

Erika Christiansen

Owen Laurion

Becca Vasquez

Jonathan Tanner Thomas

Cereal Designs

Amanda Craft

Annie Fitzgerald

Alex Schmiechen

Emily Jalinsky

Before you visit Sunday’s local artist market, stop by Public Space One’s Close House location to see Artists at SUI’s group exhibition Friday, the final day to see it.

Artists at SUI provides an art program for people who have Disabilities at Systems Unlimited Inc., a nonprofit.

The art program began in 2018, Empowering its artists to explore various mediums with the support and assistance they need, the Press-Citizen reported earlier this year. Assistance looks different for the artists, sometimes relating to the comfort level some people feel about using certain equipment. It’s also about providing access to art supplies, art instruction and adaptive devices.

The closing reception will be from 4-6 pm on Friday.

Artists whose work will be on display at “Amplified Rainbow” include:

Darren Corkery

Lindsey Warner

Tashiba Johnson

Trista Seeley

Autumn Nelson

Mike Tiffany

Johnny Gates

Gloria Gomez

Steve Oulman

Peter Lynch

Jean Saxton

Andrew Ostroot

Katie Stewart

Bryant Beau

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Doris Siemer

Lee Bacon

Megan Krapl

Sam Wiley

Check out “Amplified Rainbow” earlier in the week, including on Thursday from 11 am to 2 pm and 6-8 pm

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at the Englert Theatre

The New Orleans musician and philanthropist Troy Andrews, known as Trombone Shorty, is performing with his band at the Englert Theater on Sunday.

Among the instruments Andrews plays, it’s the trumpet and trombone that brought him attention, playing the brass instruments at age 4 and performing with singer-songwriter and guitarist Bo Diddley, according to Andrews’ website. Decades later, he has five albums under his belt, collaborations ranging from the Foo Fighters to Pharrell, performances at the Grammy Awards and a foundation to inspire the next generation of youth through music.

The show starts at 7:30 pm Visit the Englert Theatre’s website to purchase tickets.

North Liberty’s Neighbors and Flavors

Tasty food, free music and gathering with your community.

That’s what North Liberty’s Neighbors and Flavors is all about.

The Sunday afternoon event is part of Welcoming Week, an initiative led by Welcoming America in which organizations and communities “bring together Neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

Luna’s Tacos of Iwa City, Rodney’s Jamaican Jerk & BBQ and Taste of Pinas will provide samples at the event, while the band La Nueva Lokera will perform.

North Liberty’s Neighbors and Flavors is from 1-3 pm at the Samuel and Emma A. Ranshaw House, located at 515 Community Drive.

Apple Fest at the Amana Colonies

The season of apples continues, and Amana Colonies is welcoming folks to get their fill Saturday and Sunday.

The festivities include the Apple Fest Sampling Stroll, where people can visit various Amana businesses to try an apple-incorporated sample. Visitors who complete the stroll can turn in their brochures to be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate.

Some of the apple treats to find in Amana include Amana Meat Shop’s apple Gouda brats and a classic caramel apple at The Chocolate Haus.

On Sunday, the Amana Colonies host Volksmarch in the Homestead, a German tradition where people participate in a walk. From 11 am to 2 pm, walk the Nature Trail to the Iowa River and back. The walk is weather-dependent, so be sure to call 319-622-7622 to confirm if it does rain.

Apple Fest starts at 10 am Saturday and ends Sunday evening.

