Things to do this weekend in Johnson County include an arts market

Local art, two passionate performers … and apples.

This weekend, Iowa singer Elisabeth Von Presley will rock out at the Unimpaired Dry Bar as Public Space One hosts an arts market at Big Grove Brewery. Add in an apple festival at Amana Colonies and a welcoming event in North Liberty and folks have plenty of opportunities for some weekend fun.

Here are five things to do this weekend in Johnson County.

Elisabeth Von Presley at the Unimpaired Dry Bar

Elisabeth Von Presley performs on the main stage during the 51st annual Iowa City Pride Festival, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Elisabeth Von Presley, Cedar Rapids pop-rock singer and songwriter, is taking the stage at the Unimpaired Dry Bar in Iowa City on Friday night for an electric performance.

The Marion-born musician, recognizable with her signature pink hair, represented Iowa on NBC’s “American Song Contest” earlier this year. Her music career began years before then, including an audition on “American Idol” in 2013.

The “Wonder” singer often promotes body positivity and is known for her memorable performances.

Von Presley performs at 7 pm at the Unimpaired Dry Bar, located at 125 E. Burlington St.

Public Space One Art Market at Big Grove Brewery, Artists at SUI exhibition

Tashiba Johnson, right, works on a project, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Systems Unlimited, Inc. in Iowa City, Iowa.

Public Space One is hosting a local artists market at Big Grove Brewery on Sunday.

Visit the taproom from 1-5 pm and catch artists like Sean Tyler, a Graduate student at the University of Iowa whose work includes laser-cut Acrylic jewelry, or Becca Vasquez, a weaver.

Here are the artists participating in the event:

  • Jenny Gringer
  • Sarah P. Dirks
  • Desiree Dahl
  • Ariane Parkes-Perret
  • Combat Paper
  • Dave Dugan
  • Oglesby Finlay
  • by Loïc McGiver
  • Sean Tyler
  • Karin Rutkin
  • Aaron Moseley
  • Marissa Good
  • Erika Christiansen
  • Owen Laurion
  • Becca Vasquez
  • Jonathan Tanner Thomas
  • Cereal Designs
  • Amanda Craft
  • Annie Fitzgerald
  • Alex Schmiechen
  • Emily Jalinsky

