Things to do in the Lowcountry this weekend – Lowcountry Weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) – This weekend will host several Oyster roasts along with one highly anticipated grand opening.

Top Golf opens Jan. 20 in North Charleston located near the Tanger Outlets.

Whether you’re getting together with friends or in need of a family activity, you can head to Top Golf this weekend and enjoy the hitting bays, sports bar and restaurant. You are able to book a game play spot online or in person at the venue.

Get ready to enjoy oysters from the Charleston Harbor Resort, Charleston County School of the Arts and the Firefly Distillery.

Oysters on the Point is back at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina on Saturdays from 2-6 pm There will be live music, local vendors and of course— a bucket of oysters for all to eat at Harborside Beach. Enjoy $12 buckets of steamed oysters and children 12 and under are free.

The Charleston County School of the Arts High School Orchestra is hosting its 17th Annual Oyster Roast this Sunday from 3-6pm on Bowen Island. You can purchase an adult or student ticket online or donate to support. The Orchestra has set a goal to raise $10,000 and so far, they’ve raised close to $6,000. Along with all you can eat oysters there will be a chili cook off, silent auction and more.

Firefly distillery is hosting their first of three ‘Bring Your Own Shuckers Oyster Roasts’ series event on Sunday. In addition to those all you can eat oysters, crackers and cocktail sauce Firefly Cocktails are available for purchase and you’re welcome to bring pets, your own chairs, blankets, pop-up tables and tents. Tickets are $25 for adults, $12.50 for a child and children two and under are free.

Amy Romanowski, Firefly Tasting Room and Bar Manager, says they want everyone to come out and enjoy the Cocktails and everything Charleston and the distillery has to offer.

“It’s going to be an awesome day, rain or shine, so don’t let the weather scare you,” Romanowski says, “We’re going to have a DJ out here some awesome music, we’ll have another food truck so $25 entry gets you in the door with all you can eat oysters so what’s better than that.”

Hosted by Mount Pleasant, you can enter for a chance to win a $50 restaurant gift card by taking a photo where you’re dining, posting it on Instagram and using the hashtag #DINEWHEREYOULIVE. Don’t forget to tag @EXPERIENCEMP and @MTPCHAMBER to enter for a chance to win.

