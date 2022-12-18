Thiago Almada becomes the first active MLS player to win a World Cup title

The South Americans were in the driver’s seat and had everything under control until Kylian Mbappé took matters into his own hands with just 10 minutes remaining.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 80th minute and a mere seconds later forced the game into extra-time with a stunning first-time finish off a chipped pass from Marcus Thuram.

Argentina retook the lead and believed Messi’s 108th-minute goal finally put them over the hump, but Mbappé once again said “Not so fast,” bagging a hat-trick and sending the game to PKs with his second score from the spot in the 118th minute.

But, like he did in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands, Albiceleste goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez once again came up huge during the decisive shootout, blocking Kingsley Coman’s effort while Aurélien Tchouaméni then dragged his shot wide. Argentina went four-for-four, with Gonzalo Montiel scoring the title-clinching penalty.

Almada joined in the wild celebrations with his teammates as Argentina added a third star to their badge (after winning titles in 1978 and 1986) and planted their flag at the Peak of soccer’s mountaintop 36 years after their last World Cup heroics.

But the man of the hour was Messi. After finally securing the last major Trophy that had eluded him throughout his legendary career, the PSG Megastar has officially retired from his national team and will now reportedly decide his club future with free agency Awaiting at the conclusion of the current 2022/23 season in Europe . Perhaps a move to MLS awaits?