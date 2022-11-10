‘They’ll say no, but maybe they are!’ – Watch Haaland ponder whether Premier League defenders might be scared of him

The Manchester City striker also revealed how close he came to representing England on the international stage during his appearance on Box to Box

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland isn’t sure whether Premier League Defenders are scared of him – but he’s not ruling it out either!

Haaland has enjoyed a record-breaking start to life in the English top-flight following his summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund, and is well out in front in the race for the 2022-23 Golden Boot already.

Defenses up and down the country have been made to suffer by the Giant Norwegian, who has looked almost Unstoppable at times, leading to questions as to when, not if he will break the all-time Premier League goal record.

But are Defenders already scared of Haaland?

Getty Images

“I don’t know. You’d have to ask them,” Haaland told GOAL when the question was put to him during his appearance on Box to Box. “They’ll probably say no, but maybe they are!”

Haaland is new to the majority of English Defenders this season, although that could have been very different had he spent a few more years of his childhood in England.

Born in Leeds while his father, Alfie, was playing in the Premier League, Haaland was eligible to represent the Three Lions, but made the decision to follow in his father’s footsteps and play for Norway, where he spent the majority of his upbringing.

Getty

“I lived here for three-and-a-half, four years,” he explained. “But I lived in Norway for such a long time, so it was natural for me to choose Norway.

“You never know how it might have been if my father had played longer in England, maybe I would be English! But I’m Norwegian, and I’m proud of it.”

Check out the full Episode of Box to Box with Erling Haaland is GOAL’s YouTube channelas he reveals who is the best pre-match DJ in the Man City dressing room, and what his biggest fear is.