“They Will Run the League One Day”: NBA Fans Make Bold Claims as Jalen Green and His Teammate Combine for 55 Point Night During Rockets vs Pacers

Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets Flew today against the Indiana Pacers. They sealed a comfortable pre-season win against Indiana with the final score being 122-114. Green and his teammate Kevin Porter Jr. showed fans why they were considered promising. Green scored 33 points and had a field goal percentage of 67%. Porter Jr. scored 22 points with a 57% field goal percentage.

It was a promising night for Rockets fans as it showed what they can potentially do in the league this year. The Rockets have a young core and need time to get their act together. If they do, the Western Conference might just get another contender to the NBA throne.

Fans have already called them the future of the league, as fans have seen many signs that point in that direction. Green is already known as someone who has elite athleticism and handles. His shooting abilities too have been noted to be versatile as it makes him a Threat in half-court settings and transition. He is also known to have an explosive first step.

Fans who watched the game were in awe of both players. They have expressed their feelings openly on all social media platforms.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. dominated Indiana

Jalen Green was in the Rookie of the Year conversations last year. They eventually came fourth on the voting list. It was arguably no shame for him to lose to Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, and Cade Cunningham. Porter Jr, too, has made a name for himself. His isolation game makes him a great scorer at the perimeter. He, too, has great handles which allow him to create space for his jumpers, pull-ups, and pull backs.

Both of them had a great shooting night as noted above. Their three-point shots majorly went in. Green scored 4/7 of them and Porter scored 5/6 for his. The Houston Rockets are now 3-1 in their pre-season while the Indiana Pacers are 2-2. The play of the day also likely has to go to Green who burst through the Pacers and scored a bucket through a Windmill dunk.

What do you think of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.