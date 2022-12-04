Luka Doncic led Dallas Mavericks are currently 11-11 and sitting in third place in the Southwest Division. Doncic is having a good individual season and is leading the team in four statistical categories. How well the team finishes this season will be firmly placed on the back of their star point guard.

On the most recent “What’s Wright? With Nick Wright” show, Luka Doncic and the current state of the Mavericks were discussed. In the segment “Tear down or turnaround” Wright called for a turnaround. He stated that the team reminded him of the 2007 Cleveland Cavaliers, who LeBron James carried to the NBA Finals.

“Listen they’re in a really rough spot and they remind me a little too much of the Cavs the first time LeBron was there where this guy is so good and they can’t build the right team around him.”

Wright’s comparison to the 2007 Cavaliers isn’t that far off. Despite LeBron James being able to lead that team to the NBA Finals, they didn’t have much else.

James averaged 27.3 ppg and the closest teammate was Larry Hughes, who averaged 14.9 ppg. Any success that the team had was the result of good play by a single player.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will have a Harder road to the Finals than LeBron and the Cavs did in 2007. The Western Conference is loaded, and Luka doesn’t have another player he can lean on with the departure of Jalen Brunson this past offseason. Wright also stated that the Mavericks need another star player to go with Doncic. They said:

“The problem is they need a very unique player they need an Anthony Davis or an Evan Mobley a great defensive player that’s good around the rim that doesn’t need the ball a ton and those guys are hard to come by.”

He is correct that the Mavericks do not have an interior player who can score and play defense. Particularly one who doesn’t need the ball all the time to be effective. Unfortunately there aren’t a lot of those players out there.

Could Kemba Walker help Luka Doncic and the Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks have signed four-time All-Star Kemba Walker as a free agent. He was waived by the Pistons, who acquired him in a draft night trade. Walker is an exciting guard who can score and create for others.