They Made An IRL 3D Chess From ‘Star Wars’ With NBA Players

We did it gang. We made it to the future. Well there’s no stupid Flying cars or dumb universal healthcare, there’s something much, much better: the 3D chess from Star Wars. But with basketball players. The mad geniuses at Sequoia games have patented their gameplay and use “Flexagon” technology to make a trading card game that comes to life right before your eyes. It’s called Flex NBA.

Sequoia Games This could be you or if you don’t have any friends you can play online.

Instead of cardboard cards, you have Flexagons, hexagonally shaped pieces each representing an NBA player. You array your team on a basketball court board that comes with the set you purchase and then players use their special abilities and attacks not to chip away at each other’s health, but their opponent’s “confidence points”. Using your phone, you can view the board and AR brings the tiles to life. Put two of the tiles together and players from the same real life team will interact with each other in friendly ways, high fiving, even running plays. Rivals will act less friendly, throwing out thumbs downs when they see each other. The sets are available online and in limited stores in California… for now. They’ve got plans to be in a lot of major Retailers soon and to expand to other sports as well.