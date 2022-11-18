“They Had to Put Me in the Hospital”: NBA Legend Admits Living in Denial of Life-Threatening Issues

Former NBA player Nate Robinson is perhaps best known in the NBA world for winning the Slam Dunk contest three times. Robinson was the 21st overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns. Robinson played for several teams across the NBA over his 11-year career, like the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics, and the Chicago Bulls, just to name a few. However, once revealed how he was living in denial despite having a life-threatening issue.

Nate Robinson recently appeared in one of the exclusive documentaries by Playmaker HQ. There he revealed how he was living in denial of a life-threatening issue. He started off by saying how his doctor Lisa Callahan once found his blood pressure to be pretty high during his tenure at the New York Knicks in 2006. And after doing a bunch of tests and examinations, they found out his kidneys were failing. They diagnosed him with renal kidney failure.

Nate Robinson is fighting the biggest battle of his life

However, this came as a shock to Robinson. They explained how he was always healthy and never fell sick while growing up. But at that time, he was asked not to play if his blood pressure was too high.

Robinson recalled how he didn’t care about the advice of the doctor and kept playing further. The doctor also warned him that his kidneys were going to deteriorate over time in his late 30s.

Robinson said further, there were days when he was unable to control anything in his body. They added“They had to put me in the hospital for a couple of days,” after seeing his condition deteriorating. However, he finished off by saying, he took these problems as one of the hurdles in his life and battled it out from the forefront. Due to his fight against the disease, he soon became an inspiration for people in the world who suffered from similar issues.

Nate Robinson’s stats in the NBA

Robinson went on to show his class despite fighting a disease like renal kidney failure that has no cure. They made the fans witness his crazy dunks. Despite his short stature, he could often glide past the towering Defenders with ease.

The point guard finished his career with an average of 11 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. Nate ‘The Great’ Robinson made sure to make fans fall in love with him through his activities on and off the court.