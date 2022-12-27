“They Got Mama’s Balance”- Matthew McConaughey Says His Children Are Already Beating Him at Soccer

Soccer is the biggest sport in the world, almost everyone knows it, and loves it. The fan base of soccer enthusiasts is growing by the day. One new Recruit is Matthew McConaughey. He wasn’t a big soccer fan, but then he married his wife, Camlia Alves who is from Brazil, and began to watch the sport. Eventually, he became a fan and now he is in the league of names like Ryan Reynolds and LeBron James as he owns a soccer team. The MLS team is based in Austin, Texas, and began competing in 2021. They found the team in 2018. Matthew McConaughey became the co-owner of the team, along with 6 others. In an interview, he talked about his kids being big fans and better soccer players than him.

McConaughey married his wife Camila Alves in 2012. Being from Brazil, Camila is a big fan of soccer and that’s what brought her husband to the game. It was a fortunate coincidence as he became a fan himself and now his kids are even bigger fans.

Matthew McConaughey lost to his kids

While talking to ET about the impact his wife had on the kids, he said that the kids are better at soccer than him because of his wife. He shared that he had played a little soccer when he was young, but having a Brazilian wife brought him closer to the game.

When talking about his kids, Matthew McConaughey shared how he has to lie to his kids while playing soccer. They said “They got mama’s balance, no the dad… its already got to that stage.. we go to the backyard… they getting by me and they go like you really trying? I’m like nah! But in my head, I’m like I really tried..”

Well, we can say that the competitive nature brings out the best in the players. We can hope that the kids grow up to be skilled players and play for the country. Mathew, however, is sometimes torn between supporting the national teams. There was a time he feared that he would have to rebel to support the USA against Brazil in Qatar WC 2022.

When Mathew talked about the World Cup

American soccer Legend Landon Donovan Predicted the final 2022 WC to be between USA and Brazil. And while talking about the possibility, the Interstellar star said that they will support different teams as he would be supporting the USA and his wife will support her home team.

While it didn’t come to that as the USA and Brazil, both failed to qualify past the quarterfinals.