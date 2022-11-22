“They Got A Chance To Do Well” | Utah Talks Soccer With Team USA At The World Cup

Have you ever wondered who the best soccer player in a room full of basketball players was?

For Utah, there’s no wondering — it’s widely known who the best player on the pitch is for the Jazz.

“Aww, I’m going with Ochai,” said Jarred Vanderbilt.

“Easy. … Ochai,” said Jordan Clarkson.

“It’s Ochai,” Lauri Markkanen added.

“My foot-eye coordination is not good,” Walker Kessler said. “I think it’s Ochai.”

Jazz Rookie Ochai Agbaji grew up playing soccer and was considered very talented, playing the game throughout high school. He eventually gave up the game after his sophomore season at Oak Park High School (when he grew nine inches over two years), electing to focus on basketball — a smart decision in the end.

But he was able to showcase his skills a few months during a joint practice with Real Salt Lake — impressing his teammates throughout the day.

While all professional basketball players, most of the Jazz plan on watching Team USA whenever possible — who began their 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday afternoon against Wales.

For head coach Will Hardy, he admits he’s not the biggest soccer fan alive — but he knows a thing or two and has an overall great interest in the game and the team.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Hardy said when asked if he’d be watching Team USA. “I played soccer until I was 18. … Love it, so fun to watch. I can’t wait. The World Cup is always really cool, the camaraderie that it can make for the country, it’s just really cool to watch.”

He’s also high on the Americans’ chances, believing they have an excellent opportunity to make it out of their Group.

“I think the US has got a decent group. … They got a chance to do well,” he said with a smile.