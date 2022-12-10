“They Giving Anyone a Standing Ovation”: NBA Fans Mock the Jazz for “Undeserving” Tribute to $205 Million Star

The NBA has a longstanding tradition of giving tributes to players who return to their former franchise. This is generally done for players who were at a franchise for a long time and have achieved considerable success with them. But when the Utah Jazz gave a tribute to a $205 million star, the NBA world didn’t like it, and they mocked the Jazz.

Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves returned to Utah for the first time since being traded. Gobert was sent to the Timberwolves in a mega trade for Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler and four first-round picks, and a pick swap. This was the first time he came back to Utah since his trade and the franchise gave him a tribute.

NBA Fans mock the Utah Jazz for giving tribute to Rudy Gobert

The NBA fans did not like the Jazz giving out a tribute to Gobert. They said that Gobert did nothing commendable during his time and he did not deserve a tribute. Here are the best reactions:

Gobert at the Jazz

The Frenchman spent nine years at the Jazz, and he had a great stint there. Gobert was drafted 27th overall by the Denver Nuggets, and he was later traded to the Jazz. He established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league. With the Jazz, he was a three-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and he was a six-time NBA All-Defensive First-team player.

After Donovan Mitchell was drafted by the Jazz, they became one of the best teams in the West. Gobert and Mitchell became the two superstars for Jazz and they slowly improved. They had their best chance in the 2020-2021 season, where they finished with the best record in the league. But the Jazz fell short again as they lost out to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Playoffs.

Gobert and the Jazz had one last ride in the 2022 playoffs, but they lost out to the Dallas Mavericks. Finally, the Jazz pulled the plug on Gobert and traded him to the Timberwolves in one of the biggest trades in NBA history.

It turned out to be a good night for the French international as the Timberwolves came out on top 118-108. Gobert poured in 22 points to go along with 13 rebounds as Minnesota moved up to the 9th spot in the Western Conference.

Gobert and the Timberwolves will return to Utah on February 8th.