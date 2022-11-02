“They Finna treat his a** like Harden”, “Bout time, this ni**a travels and double dribbles like a mf”

Golden State Warriors’ shooting guard Jordan Poole was on the receiving end of the NBA’s latest rules on Discontinued dribbles, also known as carry. Poole was whistled on three separate occasions for the violation during the Warriors’ 109-116 loss against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Several players could be found guilty of committing the violation moving forward. It was a call that got appreciated by fans as it gave an unfair advantage to some of the top ball handlers in the league.

NBA fans got the opportunity to take a dig at Jordan Poole after he got called three times for the violation. One fan wrote on Twitter:

“Bout time. This ni**a travels and double dribbles like a mf.”

Another added:

“They Finna treated his a** like Harden a couple seasons ago (rightfully so).”

Here are some more reactions:

Draymond Green and Steve Kerr call for consistent calls regarding carry violations after Jordan Poole gets whistled three times

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr and All-Star forward Draymond Green have called for referees to be consistent with all players when it comes to carrying the ball. Green pointed out that many top guards in the league frequently carry the ball.

The former DPOY didn’t hesitate to call out the referees for not doing the same with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry during the Warriors vs. Heat game.

Here’s what he said regarding this:

“If you’re gonna call that, you better call it. Cause’ every point guard in the NBA carries a lot.

“Some of the best ball handlers in the NBA carry often. So if it’s a point of emphasis, then let’s see it.”

Green added:

“But I’m not sure I’ve seen three in one game on one guy. So if it’s a point of emphasis then great, Let’s see it then. I love Kyle Lowry, I love Jimmy Butler, but they’re not carrying whole game, so they only got one I think.”

Meanwhile, Steve Kerr also echoed Green’s thoughts. Kerr admitted that Jordan Poole committed the violation, but so were many other players since Allen Iverson convinced the referees it was a legal move. Kerr also slammed the NBA for sending emails regarding the change in rules at a short notice (via Jason Dumas):

“We got a game today. I’m not looking at emails.

“I was shocked because basically the whole league does that. They’ve been doing it ever since Allen Iverson convinced the referees that it wasn’t a carry.”

The NBA is trying to implement changes in how the game is called lately. However, consistency with the whistles is an issue that needs to be addressed. Nevertheless, with Jordan Poole getting called for carrying the ball three times in one game, it seems like the league has taken this rule change seriously.

