‘They Did USA a Favor’: Golf World Goes Berserk Over LIV Golf Troll at Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup is currently the talk of the town since all golf fans are eager to see their favorite players participate. And one of the most crucial parts of the tournament is that no LIV Golf players will be seen on the field. But fans are not ready to forget about the new league and its banned golfers.

Fans react to Dan Rapaport’s recent tweet about the Presidents Cup

Famous golf journalist Daniel Rapaport recently posted a picture of four guys wearing something that caught everyone’s attention. They were wearing t-shirts with pictures of famous LIV Golf players with funny details about them. The t-shirts also had a “missing” text on them above the pictures of these players.

Golf – The Inaugural LIV Golf Invitational – Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain – June 9, 2022 Team 4 Aces’ Dustin Johnson of the US with team Hy Flyers Phil Mickelson of the US on the 1st during the first round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Those pictures were of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson. None of them are going to be at the Presidents Cup due to their membership in the LIV Golf league. However, looking at these pictures, fans gave all kinds of reactions on Twitter.

Some said that the Golfers had done a favor to the USA by not playing in the Presidents Cup. However, it was not their decision to withdraw their participation, but people believe they are all “terrible at match play”.

Others made fun of the players’ recent incidents, including the one where Bryson DeChambeau hit his head on the ropes.

And some of them just appreciated the outfits and said that they were “All time shirts”.

Some even suggested that instead of referring to them as missing players, other words should have been used.

Thus, social media users had a lot to say.

Who all are not playing in the tournament?

Since the time some players left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, things have not been the same. PGA Tour’s commissioner Jay Monahan suspended the licenses of all LIV Golf players and banned them from playing on the former tour. And this is why many well-known players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, will not be playing at the Presidents Cup this year.

But surprisingly, few fans were quite happy with the ban and agree with the suspension of LIV Golf players. While on the other hand, some believe that stopping these players from participating is not a good decision. They were upset that they won’t be able to see their favorite players participate in such important events.

