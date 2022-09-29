‘They Chose Money Over Competition’: DP World Tour Loyalist Slams LIV Golf Defectors for Playing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

The permit of LIV Golf defectors to play in the DP World Tour has led to many European tour players expressing their disappointment. Mike Lorenzo Vera, who has been a critic of the lucrative Tour from the very beginning, again shared his distress with the newfound Tour ahead of the Dunhill Links Championship.

The Frenchman has been against LIV Golf since the Tour was rumored to be official. Vera claimed the Saudi-funded Tour is a “Joke” and urged his fellow European Tour players to speak against it.

However, now, the hatred of the 37-year-old golfer for the LIV Golf series has increased further after the defectors were allowed to compete at Dunhill Links while he was placed as a 4th reserve. Let’s take a look at what an infuriated Mike Lorenzo Vera had to say about the situation.

Vera is unhappy with LIV Golf defectors

From the lucrative Tour, Taylor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Shaun Norris, Branden Grace, Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Peter Uihlein, and Jed Morgan will be competing at the DP World Tour event. While Lorenzo was placed as a 4th reserve, he shared his disdain with the Breakaway Tour stars.

“Four or five guys from LIV this week playing at Dunhill Links. Some got invited. I’m 4th reserve. Let me tell you. I have a strange taste in my mouth“, said the 37-year-old. Earlier this year, he also mentioned how all the defectors should be banned from competing in the Majors as well as in the Ryder Cup.

When asked if the list of banned LIV Golf defectors should include high-profile names such as Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, the Frenchman replied, “Yes I do…I believe that they chose money over the competition. Then why Majors?Mike Lorenzo Vera’s stance on the lucrative Tour remains unchanged.

Moreover, after getting personally affected by the Tour, it must be hard for Vera not to be able to compete in his own Tour. The LIV Golf players were also allowed to compete in the DP World Tour’s Flagship event, the BMW Championship. Although many European stars raised concerns over the participation of the defectors, no action was taken.

Many believe the defectors’ main motive is to earn OWGR points to remain highly ranked in the World Golf Rankings as LIV Golf doesn’t fall in the criteria as of now, while the DP World Tour does. As more and more Golfers have been raising their Voices against the lucrative Tour, we may finally see a change in the ruling of allowing the defectors to compete in the DP World Tour.

