They Beat Students At La Platas
Friday 30 September 2022
Last Update – 21:40
(Special Envoy of La Plata)
Magic recipe is on stage once again. What happens to teams when they change coaches and the next, with very little time on the job, fundamentally changes the image of the team? Things that can’t be explained logically. Football stuff. Whatever happened, happened and will continue to happen. Cologne showed the worst face against the Argentine juniors. However, the first half-hour with the students was erased by a stroke of the pen, which was the impotence, the lack of spirit and the football—which he had on Monday. Did Saralegui Invent Gunpowder? Did he discover the Secrets of football that are in football? by no means. It was a new face standing in front of a compound that had closed the door dividing fear from courage. And he turned out to play on equal terms with the students.
When Pierotti (along with Perlaza, one of the best of the first half), hit the Diagonal to take advantage of a wonderful ball that Pulga Rodriguez had given him, Defining a brilliantly over big man Andujar, He did nothing except to judge for the result. Pierroti had already warned of a bombing of the post as soon as the game began. Then Chico came to the front (two good covers for Bocelli), but Colón was encouraged. With no hassle, no crazy recipe, just with the intention of staying fit and trying to play football. For the movable Bernardi to appear ambiguously on the left or in the middle, I release Flea to an intermediate position between the midfielders and Vanchopp and, above all, a good job by the three midfielders, who are recovering and with a double. dedicated to the function. assault. Perlaza stood with Pico as a central midfielder and sometimes behind the former Arsenal player. And he removed the position on the court and was playing smoothly. Meanwhile, Pierotti always took advantage of his power and speed to dive into the void, becoming the most dangerous player in Colón.
The Ghosts of this bad moment reappeared when the tie came for the students. What happened is amazing. Zucci wanted to touch the ball, it bounced on Bernardi’s back and came back to Zucci as if it were a wall. And the former Colon midfielder did not forgive, with a shot that was opening and well cornered, leaving Chicco no chance.
Could Columbus fall? It was the million dollar question. A Squad that was beaten and scored an Unexpected goal and with much luck on the opponent’s side, however, Köln continued to do his job and left at the end of the first half feeling that he deserved a little more than that. Is. That partial draw. And luckily VAR corrected the assistant’s error, who saw a goal in Leandro Diaz’s header that Chicco stalled halfway and the ball nearly Paralyzed on the goal line, without clearly entering the Sablero goal.
El Pulga’s great goal, caressing the free kick ball next to Andujar’s right post, returned everything to zero and delivered a justice for which Colón had worked hard and well in the first half. Perlazza continued to command in the middle, well supported by Pico and Pierotti Bowling the goal and flashing a brilliant goal from the free kick, Flea, was enough to deserve 2-1. Particularly when Wanchope Abila incredibly missed third, after a great play he teamed up with Bernardi. The middle of the steering wheel before Endanger leaves Wanchopp alone, his goal not defended, he throws himself to the ground, engages and the ball hits the crossbar. It was 3-1 which easily turned 2-2 when Chicco came out at the wrong time, slipped and Piatti’s shot hit the post. Dynamic football of the unimaginable in total accuracy.
If Chicco was wrong about the slip, they corrected it twice. Earlier it was a cover before a shot which got into the nearby post. And then, a save from a long range shot from Morel which was great. And Saralegui was already starting to see that the team could physically fall and Sanchez could put Mino in for Pierotti, turning Bernardi on the right.
The third was immediate. Great pass from Flea (talent and figure), to the presence in the void of Bernardi, who put in a great center for VanChop and this time the striker, who came up with a game of dry and wet ammo, did not Forgive and a Defined with remarkable hierarchy. But in contact, El Pulga met between several Estudiantes defenders, passed and went hand-in-hand with Andujar and made the fourth of the team and the second of his crop, Crowning a great night.
It was far from the end, but the feeling of the game being over was very clear. Not only because it was too difficult to overcome the three-goal gap, but because Colón was still looking for Andujar’s goal, trying to capitalize on the places that Estudiantes’ defense – disorganized and Untouched – a team. was provided before Massive overtaking of Rs. to divert it.
With three children (Ferioli, Deboli and Moreira), Sarlegui gave the team the air and legs to face the final part of a match, which at first was a serious risk due to Colón’s poor timing, but which brought Joy to a team. filled with Threatened, emotionally collapsed and what was found in the message of the coaching staff and in a landslide, the best remedy.